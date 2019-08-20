If you’re a parent with a little time on your hands, a retired educator who misses being in a classroom, or just a person who would like to contribute to our community, consider becoming a substitute teacher for Teton School District 401.
There are a number of positives to signing up to serve as a sub:
• The duty is flexible: you can teach when, where, and how often you want;
• The hours are great – an ideal job while your kids are in school;
• You get to work with students – having an impact on their lives and making lifelong friends;
• You’ll be teaching alongside other teaching professionals;
• You can earn extra money while doing something you love.
The minimum requirements are a high-school diploma or GED, and that you pass a background check, including state-required fingerprinting.
Aesop, the school district’s online absence management system, allows teachers to enter the dates when they will be away, which in turn posts the jobs online for substitutes to accept.
Subs can designate their non-working days, when you’re away or otherwise committed elsewhere. And you can also select the schools where you prefer to work.
The pay depends on your education level and whether or not you’ve completed an on-line training course. As of August 15, 2019, the pay for those with a bachelor’s degree is $79-$84 per day, and for those with a high school diploma (or GED), it’s $62- $67 per day.
To apply: go to the district website (www.tsd401.org), then choose District, Employment and Sub Application. Fill it out and hit submit, and district staff will be in touch for next steps.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.