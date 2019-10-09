Subs for Santa would like to let the valley know that Subs for Santa applications are out. They are at all the schools, Headstart, the Health Department, Teton Valley Hospital, Community Resource Center and Reddoor Rehabilitation.
They have to be turned in by Friday, Nov. 15. No exceptions! If anyone has questions they can contact Gogie Reynolds at 208-351-6267.
