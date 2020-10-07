Parents that need a little extra help giving their kids a special Christmas are encouraged to apply for Subs for Santa. The all-volunteer program has been going strong for 31 years, growing as the valley does.
“We’re here to help and to serve,” said Gogie Reynolds, the nonprofit’s long-time director.
While the name Subs for Santa indicates a focus on Christmas, the nonprofit also takes care of kids on Easter, as they head back to school, and at Thanksgiving, as well as filling the gaps for all ages year round.
“It really set people back hard,” Reynolds said of the major shutdowns caused by the pandemic this spring. “When no one in the household is working and the bills are still coming in, people need help. They’ve been asking for toilet paper, diapers, wipes, all those expensive essentials.”
Applications for Christmas assistance can be found at the health department, the schools including Head Start, the Community Resource Center, the clinics, the hospital, the Teton Valley Food Pantry, and Reddoor Rehabilitation.
The application requires proof that there are children in the family, proof of residency, and an explanation of why your family is seeking assistance. They’re due on Nov. 13. This year there won’t be the usual Christmas party, but on Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Santa Claus and his band of helpers will be at the Subs for Santa storefront on East Wallace Avenue in Driggs, giving out gift packages to the families who have been accepted to the program.
“Santa will be wearing a mask and we ask that everyone who comes in wears a mask, to keep everyone safe,” Reynolds said.
People can support Subs for Santa by adopting a family for Christmas, donating cash, toys, or household items, or by giving food vouchers and gas cards.
“The job can get really tough, and I feel like I’m alone, and then I remember I live in the best community in the world filled with the most generous people I’ve ever encountered,” Reynolds said. “We have lots of wonderful volunteers and the LDS church has been incredibly generous to the program.”
If anyone has questions about the application or wishes to donate, contact Reynolds at (208) 351-6267.