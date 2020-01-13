Various locations in Eastern Idaho are experiencing high-speed winds that are creating blowing and drifting snow and low visibility on the roadways. The Idaho Transportation Department has temporarily closed numerous roads because of the snowy and icy conditions.
Due to current weather conditions in Eastern Idaho the following roadways are closed:
ID-26 from Ririe to ID-31 in Swan Valley
ID-31
ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia
ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia
ID-47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch
ID-87 from US-20 intersection to Montana Stateline
US-20 from Ashton to Montana Stateline
I-15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts AND Dubois to Montana Stateline
ITD will be plowing around the clock until the roadways are clear and safe to open. This storm is predicted to last through Thursday (1/16) and roadways are not expected to reopen until wind speeds slow down, weather permitting.
The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution and choose alternate routes if they must travel. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for assistance.
Drivers are advised to drive at a safe distance, slow down and prepare travel plans ahead of time by checking the improved 511 for road updates, https://511.idaho.gov/
Additional information on winter safety can be found at: itd.idaho.gov/road-mtce/
