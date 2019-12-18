A few dogs and a throng of people, some of whom had cross-country skied to the spot from their homes, milled around on Dec. 13 on Stateline Road at the site of the newly constructed South Leigh Creek bridge. A gap in the Teton Valley road network had officially been filled.
Long-time residents have varying memories of the old bridge over South Leigh Creek between 5000N and 6000N, but by most accounts it fell apart in the 1970s. A footbridge over the creek was washed away by heavy spring run-off in the 1990s. The absence of a bridge means that most people who live north of the creek, including residents of the Alta Ridge, Forest Edge, and Galloway Hills subdivisions, have to travel extra miles back through Idaho in order to access Grand Targhee Resort and the Alta church, school, and library. While drivers do sometimes ford the creek when it runs low, a few have found themselves snagged in the stream bed. Danger aside, vehicular travel over the decades has eroded and damaged the creek.
Convenience aside, north end residents also want improved fire and ambulance response time; in the past, first responders have sometimes tried to use Stateline even though it doesn’t connect through, adding extra travel time in emergency situations.
Because Stateline Road straddles jurisdictions, Teton County, WY is responsible for plowing and maintaining the road north of Ski Hill, while Idaho is responsible for the southern half. Not everyone has supported the construction; some members of the community submitted comments to the board of county commissioners stating that the new bridge would cause a dangerous increase in traffic and would negatively impact wildlife. But those in favor outweighed the detractors, and in 2018 the Teton County, WY commissioners budgeted $1.5 million to improve a mile of road and build a one-lane bridge. The Driggs-based company Action Excavation won the construction contract and started work in March of this year.
“This has been a journey to get here for sure,” said Amy Ramage, the county engineering manager, at the ribbon cutting event on Friday afternoon. “A lot of effort and a lot of people’s time and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this project.”
She thanked the many partners who had a hand in the project, including the Teton County, ID public works department, Intermountain Aquatics, and Friends of the Teton River. IMA and FTR contributed their expertise in order to restore the creek bed and riparian area to its former healthy condition. Adjacent landowners, including the Price family and the Smith family, provided easements for the project. There is now a meandering, treed gravel path on the east side of Stateline, an addition that Ramage credited nearby residents for dreaming up.
North Alta resident Arnold Byrd said a few words of appreciation at the event and proposed that the bridge be named in memory of Leslie Mead, an active community member and long-time advocate for the bridge who recently passed away.
“She was instrumental in getting this project done, but she didn’t get to celebrate this day with us,” Byrd said.
The crowd cheered as county commissioner Natalia Macker cut the ribbon spanning across the bridge, and glasses of bubbly were passed around in Leslie’s honor.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.