Idaho state parks and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are looking toward the end of the month to open their campgrounds for the summer season.
Idaho state parks closed its campgrounds and visitor centers in late March to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and kept parks open for day use only. The state parks plan to open May 30 if Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan continues as expected.
"May 30 will give our parks time to bring on staff and, with any luck, see the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors lifted under the governor's reopening plan,” said Craig Quintana, information officer for state parks.
State parks officials originally planned to open campgrounds May 15.
“The parks department is stocking up on personal protective equipment to conduct enhanced and more frequent cleaning of restrooms and other shared-use facilities,” Idaho Parks and Recreation said in a news release. “Campground showers will not be opened at this time because of the difficulty cleaning them to the extent recommended by public health experts.”
Henrys Lake State Park in eastern Idaho opens May 21, but will delay the opening of campgrounds until May 30, according to Mark Eliot, Harriman State Park manager.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest plans to open campgrounds June 1, but cautioned that many campgrounds don’t open until late May anyway because of inaccessibility due to snow. The National Forest scheduled its campground openings to align with the state’s reopening schedule.
“As weather warms and crews can safely access the sites, maintenance operations will commence,” the Forest said. “Hazard trees will be removed, water systems turned on and tested, campsites cleaned, and vault toilets pumped and cleaned.”
The National Forest and state parks said one challenge is gathering extra cleaning supplies needed for cleaning facilities.
“Challenges include finding additional camp hosts, procuring necessary personal protective equipment and obtaining an adequate amount of cleaning supplies,” the Caribou-Targhee said in a news release.
Dispersed camping, hiking and trail use, river access and other dispersed activities are currently allowed across the Forest. Parking facilities and many trails and trailheads are also open.
“More and more locations are opening across the forest as the weather warms,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor. “We will monitor the conditions on the ground and re-evaluate as new information becomes available.”
The Forest Service Intermountain Region last week issued a 10-person group size limit for outdoor recreation throughout Idaho.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest said last week that all of its campgrounds and river float permits are closed or canceled through May 15.
The state parks reservation system for campgrounds will issue refunds for sites reserved between May 15 and May 29.
“Some lodging at parks will remain closed. While camper cabins will open, premium cabins — those with dishes, linens and bathrooms — will stay closed because of the difficulty in providing enhanced cleaning at this time,” state parks said. “Group camps and shelters will be opened on a case-by-case basis, following the social distancing and allowable group sizes based on guidance from the Idaho Rebounds plan.”
All entities said opening dates are subject to change should conditions become unsafe.
