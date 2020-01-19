Start-up Intensive Scholarship

The Community Foundation of Teton Valley and Central Wyoming College are teaming up to offer a $2,000 scholarship for a local nonprofit to take the Spring 2019 Start-Up Intensive.
The Start-Up Intensive is an in-depth entrepreneurial training program designed to provide participants with proven tools, frameworks, and skills that winning companies utilize to launch successful business ideas. Developing and maintaining clarity around mission, priorities, fundraising, multiple stakeholders and budget can be a significant challenge for nonprofits, especially those with small staffs. Through the SUI program, Executive Directors will learn to think about their mission from a business perspective and put strong foundational building blocks in place while they build their leadership and organizational skills and wisdom to make even greater lasting positive impact.
The Community Foundation and Central Wyoming College support this deep learning and strong community impact with this scholarship. The course runs from April 7 through June 11. Twelve to fourteen participants will dedicate three full days per week to class time, in addition to working through their ideas after class hours. All exercises are focused directly on the underlying business/nonprofit. The class ends with participants presenting their businesses to a panel of experienced advisors.
Once the class time program concludes, participants have 10 hours of follow-up consulting time with a panel of experts to use as they move forward. Sandy Schultz Hessler, who teaches the program, brings a wealth of business and teaching experience to the front of the classroom. She has taught at Harvard, Tufts University and U. Miami Ohio and has been a successful entrepreneur, nonprofit and marketing professional. Enrollment is limited. Workforce Training Grants and additional financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.
Go to www.siliconcouloir.com/startup for more details and to apply. Applications are due Feb. 15, but will be considered on a rolling basis until the course is filled. Call Liza Millet for additional information at 917-864-9395 or email startup@siliconcouloir.com.
