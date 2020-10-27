START Bus is seeking input from members of the community to help guide winter service operations. The public is being asked to complete the “START Bus COVID-19 Precautions Survey.”
The survey consists of 9 questions that pertain to winter operational services and potential COVID-19 mitigation efforts
The survey is currently available on the START Bus homepage as well as on the Town of Jackson’s homepage.
“The safety of our riders and employees have been and will continue to be a priority,” said START Bus Director, Darren Brugmann. “We are running an essential service that the public needs to have access to and we are investigating everything that is possible to keep our riders and our employees as safe as possible under these difficult conditions with COVID-19.”
START Bus is working closely with local health organizations and continuing to take proactive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures include, but are not limited to, frequent cleaning schedules for buses, requiring all START Bus Operators and riders to wear face coverings, as well as having hand sanitizer and masks available on each bus for public use.
The START Bus homepage also has additional COVID-19 information that is updated to inform their riders of current health orders, recommendations and more.
“If we continue to work together and follow the basic rules, we can keep not only our public transit system safe, but also our community safe,” said Brugmann.