Local grom and Red Bull-sponsored athlete Kai Jones will once again be projected onto the big screen at the Spud Drive-In this weekend. Kai has a feature segment in Teton Gravity Research’s 2020 ski film “Make Believe,” and every year TGR shows its latest flick during the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation Trunk-or-Treat fundraiser at the Spud.
While this time around there won’t be a trunk or treat in the traditional sense, attendees on Friday, Oct. 30 will get to collect candy during the drive-through trick or treat at the Spud entrance; doors open at 5 p.m. And this year at 7 p.m. TGR is showing a double-header of films to raise the stoke as the first snow starts to fall: the snowboard short “Blank Canvas” and then “Make Believe.”
Beforehand, everyone’s favorite junior high disc jockey, DJ Rave, aka Grady Jensen, will be spinning tunes, and costumes are of course encouraged. There will be a raffle with highly covetable prizes that include a snowboard and a Grand Targhee season pass. All proceeds support TVSEF’s youth programming and scholarships.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at tvsef.org/spud-2020 and cost $10 for teens, $15 per adult or $40 per carload. Kids under 13 get in for free.