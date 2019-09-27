The National Weather Service's forecast for the next several days for much of Idaho and surrounding states seems like something straight out of January or February.
The fact that it's not even October and winter storm warnings and watches are being declared seems unusual if not alarming.
East Idaho is not expected to be impacted by the incoming big storm as much as other places.
But the National Weather Service forecast for East Idaho still includes below-freezing temperatures and snow. The weather service has issued a special weather alert for East Idaho warning the public about the storm, which will arrive Friday night and remain in our region through Tuesday.
Temps will dip into the 20s and 30s in East Idaho when the storm arrives here on Friday night and rain will begin falling on our region Saturday morning and remain in the forecast through Tuesday.
The weather service said the snow will fall on East Idaho Sunday morning through Sunday night, with up to four inches possible in the mountains. The Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emigration Summit, Geneva Summit and Border Summit areas are forecast to receive the most snow.
East Idaho's lower elevations including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Blackfoot, Preston, Fort Hall, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg areas are forecast to receive up to an inch of snow Sunday morning through Sunday night. This will be the first snow of the season in our region's lowlands.
When it's not snowing in East Idaho on Sunday it will be raining, the weather service said.
The storm will bring "a widespread hard freeze" to East Idaho that will end the growing season in our region, according to the weather service. Nighttime and morning temperatures Friday night through Tuesday in East Idaho will be in the 20s and 30s, while daytime highs during that period will be in the 40s and low 50s.
Elsewhere in Idaho and in most surrounding states, the incoming storm is going to have an even greater impact.
AccuWeather has issued a press release urging backcountry travelers to realize the very dangerous conditions the storm will create, especially in Montana and North Idaho.
"Because of the early-season and severe nature of this storm, people in the backcountry will be at risk for becoming stranded for days with well-below-freezing temperatures at night," AccuWeather stated in its press release.
Winter storm watches have been declared in North Idaho where up to a foot of snow could fall and the central Idaho mountains including the Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Stanley, Mackay and Challis areas are under a special weather alert calling for three to nine inches of snow from the storm. A winter storm watch calling for up to a foot of snow has been declared for Lemhi County including Salmon.
Montana could receive a record-breaking amount of snow from the storm for this time of year. Winter storm warnings and watches have been declared for much of that state calling for over two feet of snow and 40 to 60 mph winds.
Wyoming is also expecting to be hit hard by the storm. A winter storm watch calling for several inches to over a foot of snow has been declared for western Wyoming and most of the rest of the state is under a hazardous weather alert calling for snow and rain.
Northeastern and north central Washington state could receive up to a foot of snow and winter storm watches have been declared in those areas.
Special weather alerts because of the storm are in effect in northern Oregon and hazardous weather alerts are in effect in eastern Utah.