This Sunday, Dec. 15 from 3-5 pm kicks off the first concert of Symphony on Sunday’s Wintertime season.
A community holiday celebration will be led by Teton High School musicians and choir members in small ensembles, under the leadership of Music and Choir teachers, Julie Schindler and Kristy Romano at Driggs City Center/ Senior Center. A community sing-along and refreshments will be part of the celebration. Open to all ages!
Symphony on Sunday Wintertime will offer three concerts. The second concert is Jan. 26, and will feature a classical guitarist joined by members of Teton High School music program. Feb. 9, we are pleased to announce renowned pianist, Andrew Todd.
On June 28, the Symphony on Sunday series will begin, with concerts also on July 19, August 9 and September 6. This program is designed to bring classical music to the Teton Valley community and to incorporate our students, when possible, into performances and mentorship with a wide range of professional musicians.
Public school performances
• Dec. 11, Winter Orchestra Concert featuring both THS and TMS student musicians (grades 6-12), 7 pm, at Teton High.
• Dec. 15, THS music students (selected by audition) and THS Jazz Ensemble: “Symphony on Sunday” Community Christmas Party, 3 pm, at Driggs Community Center
• Dec. 16, Winter Band Concert featuring both THS and TMS student musicians (grades 6- 12), 7 pm, at Teton High Rendezvous Upper Elementary School.
• Dec. 17, RUES Holiday Performance, 1:30 pm at Teton High Driggs Elementary School.
• Dec. 18, 2nd and 3rd grade Holiday Performance: 1 pm, at Driggs Elementary Auditorium.
• Dec. 18, 1st grade Holiday Performance: 2 pm, at Driggs Elementary Auditorium Kindergarten students not yet scheduled to perform. Victor Elementary School.
• Dec. 18, VES Holiday Performance, 1:30 pm, at Victor Elementary Gym Tetonia Elementary School.
• Dec. 20, TES Holiday Performance, 1 pm, at Teton High.
