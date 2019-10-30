The Teton County 4-H will host the Bar J Wranglers on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Teton High School auditorium as part of their premier fundraising event for the season.
“The Bar J Wranglers are fantastic! If you don't know the Bar J Wranglers, they are just great western family fun,” said 4-H coordinator Chris Miller. “They are a superb musical talent.”
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a baked potato bar followed by the performance at 7 p.m. Come early for your best bet at a great seat because there is NO seat saving -- however, for just a few more dollars, you can purchase premium seating.
Tickets are $20 each if purchased prior to Nov. 1 (a four pack of tickets are $75). All tickets are $25 at the door and kids under 3 and lap sitters are free. Premium seating is $30 and must be purchased at the UI Extension Office prior to the concert.
All tickets may be purchased at UI Extension, Teton County Office 235 S. 5th E., Driggs, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at the UI Extension Facebook page.
Miller said that while Tin Cup Challenge funds are used for the 4-H scholarship program, the funds raised at the concert are used to support overall 4-H programming. Last year, the 4-H program in Teton County served 186 students with 30 volunteer directors.
The event is organized by the 4-H advisory council who include Missy Matkin, Katie Murdock, Eliane Johnson, Hailey Beard, Regina Beard, and Shawnia Tonks.
For questions or to become an event sponsor contact any member of the 4-H Advisory Council or Extension staff @ 208-354-2961 or email teton@uidaho.edu.
Teton 4-H Enrollment Period Opens in October: 2019 Clubs
Registration for the 2019/20 4-H year opens the first week of October.
A youth development program sponsored by the University of Idaho, 4-H uses a learn-by-doing approach to enable youth to develop the knowledge, attitudes, and skills they need to become competent, caring, and contributing citizens of the world. 4-H is open to youth between the ages of 8-18, without regard to race, creed, gender, marital status, handicaps or disadvantages, economic or ethnic backgrounds. Younger children between ages 5-7 are open to join 4-H Cloverbuds. 4-H programs are in every Idaho county. Youth from cities, suburbs, towns and rural settings participate. We are also looking for adults (ages 19 and up) volunteers to help us with our clubs and afterschool programs!
A 4-H club is a group of five or more youngsters guided by one or more adult volunteer leaders. With over 25 clubs to participate in, 4-H club offerings include: livestock (beef, sheep, etc.), art, sewing, photography, shooting sports and archery, vet science, beekeeping, poultry, teen leadership, and more. A youth summer camp is hosted in mid-June at 4-H Camp in Alpine, as well as afterschool and day camps.
To participate in one or more clubs, there is a $35 annual club enrollment fee for “4-Hers” ages 8-18 (some clubs have additional fees to cover supplies); Cloverbud youth (ages 5-7) have a $25 enrollment fee.
On January 1, 2020, enrollment fees will increase by $10. The final registration deadline is May 1, 2020 for summer specific clubs, although several 4-H clubs have already started meeting by then.
To learn more about enrolling for 4-H and the types of clubs available, please contact Teton County ID’s Extension Office at (208) 354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu. You will also need to enroll and choose your clubs online at https://idaho.4honline.com and complete a “family” profile.
About UI Teton County 4-H: The philosophy of 4-H is to strengthen the mental, physical, moral, and social development of youth to help them develop into competent, committed, and self-assured adults. 4-H clubs are a program Cooperative Extension and are led by volunteers. The calendar year for 4-H is from October 1-September 30th. Youth who participate in 4-H for multiple and continuous years are also eligible for higher education scholarships. For more information, please visit https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/teton/4-h or contact Teton County Extension at teton@uidaho.edu or (208) 354-2961.
