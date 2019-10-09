The Idaho Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 15 between exit 150/Hamer Road (Dubois) and the Montana state line (11 miles north of the Spencer area) is closed.
Drivers are advised to watch for high winds and drifting snow on the road.
For updates, go to 511.idaho.gov.
