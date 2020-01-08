The Downtown Driggs Association is proud to announce the field of participating teams for the 9th Annual Driggs Snowscapes, The Art of Sculpting Snow. This must-see public art experience highlights the beauty of winter with large-scale snow sculptures in the Driggs City Plaza.
Starting Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. until the final bell on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m., snow sculptors from Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Alaska, and Maine will transform the plaza into a winter sculpture garden.
The 2020 field features new teams in addition to several making repeat appearances, including both the Driggs and Ashton High School teams.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
§ Team Crusty Crustaceans: Rich Brown, Ralph Mossman, Erika Earles, and Bill Dow. Sponsored by The Pines Motel and Heron Glass.
§ Team Teton Toadstools: (Driggs High School) Mariana Hernandez, Sara Olerud, Ripley Schultz, Lucy Schultz, Alexa Wood, Alternates: Alexia Lopez, Alita Schultz, Ollie Dahlgren Hundere, Katie Cavallaro. Sponsored by Peaked Sports and Cryo Therapy of Idaho.
§ Team North Freemont Huskies: (Ashton High School) Kyla Palmer, Ben Smith, Anna Gerber, Caylana Coty, Lindsey Turpin, Janine Davidson. Sponsored by Silver Star Communications.
§ Team Wyoming: Alison Arnold, Dylan Moody, Isaac Gordon, and Mead Baker. Sponsored by Sage Realty and The Liquor Market.
§ Team Wegion Legion: Erika Meister, Mike Haroldson, Diane Haroldson, Jeremy Haroldson, and Charity Haroldson. Sponsored by Grand Teton Distillery and Silver Peaks Realty.
§ Team 5 Moore: Sandy Moore, Abby Moore, Jon Moore, Bethany Moore, and Lucas Moore. Sponsored by Teton Valley Health and Teton Arts.
§ Team Chicas Frias: Jane Linville, Katie Knipe, Rose Linville, and Pete Linville. Sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
§ Community Free Workshops — Tye Tilt, Instructor. Sponsored by Local Galleria and Teton Valley News.
The fun begins with Snow Stomping on Friday, January 10 from noon to 6 p.m. when everyone is invited to help stomp snow into the large concrete boxes, as 30 tons of snow is dumped one bucket-load at a time. Volunteers can show up anytime and stay as long as they want. Free chili, cornbread and hot chocolate will be served in the City Center from 4-6 p.m.
Free Snow Sculpting Workshops will be offered this year for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan 16 from 1-4pm. Anyone can sign up for one, two or three days by emailing events@downtowndriggs.org, or just drop by for as long as you can.
Saturday January 18 the finished sculptures will be on full display for all to enjoy! Winners of the coveted People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice Awards will receive beautiful hand made ceramics by Greg Meyers of Teton Arts, decided by the public votes collected all day long. Meanwhile a jury of judges will determine the winners of cash prizes. The Snowscapes Awards Ceremony will take place during Snow Ball that night, Saturday January 18, at 7 p.m.
The 9th Annual Driggs Snowscapes is one of many free arts programs hosted by the Downtown Driggs Association and supported by grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Idaho Travel Council, Teton Regional Economic Coalition and the City of Driggs, along with Headlining Business Sponsor Idaho Central Credit Union, and Visionary Business Sponsors, Silver Star Communications, Teton Valley Health, Grand Teton Distillery, Sage Realty Group, The Liquor Market, and Cryo Therapy of Idaho. For a full list of Sponsors see our site.
Crucial local support from City of Driggs Public Works and JK Concrete along with local business and restaurant discounts and many wonderful volunteers all help make this event a winter favorite!
The 9th Annual SNOW BALL follows the awards ceremony from 6:30-11 pm. Purchase Tickets online through Jan 17th to receive one free drink with each adult ticket. Adults $25, Kids $10. Volunteers get in free. http://www.downtowndriggs.org/
Volunteer opportunities are also still available for Snowscapes. http://www.driggssnowscapes.org/ and follow us Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DriggsSnowScapes/
