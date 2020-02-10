No matter how experienced at golf you are, SNOLF will create a whole new set of challenges for the average, experienced or novice golfer! Foot position? Stance? Swing? Don’t worry about it! The biggest obstacle will be making your way through the deep snow and finding your ball! But we’ve got even that covered!
Snow Golf (SNOLF) is making its way into Teton Valley thanks to the first annual SNOLF Snow Golf Tournament being held Saturday, February 22 at Teton Springs Resort and Club. Presented by Engels & Völker Realtor Anne Fish, the tournament will benefit the Education Foundation and become an annual event for the nonprofit.
How do you play SNOLF? The attire is wildly different. Warm clothes, gloves, hat, snowshoes, one club and a backpack for carrying necessities. No carts, post holing (or snowmobiles) allowed. The Education Foundation will provide your first ball – complete with a colorful streamer so that when you hit it, the streamer stays visible above the snow line. Extra balls will be available for purchase in case you sink yours into a deep mound! No club? We even have those covered for the non-golfers in the group thanks to some help by See & Save!
The tournament originated as a fun annual winter party thrown by residents Anne Fish, Jim Wunsch and a few of their friends. Jim would mark out 9 holes in the cow pasture next to their home in Cherry Grove, and he and Anne would invite friends over for a potluck and fun afternoon. After a few years of hosting it, Anne was approached by the Education Foundation of Teton Valley to use it as a winter fundraiser. Anne and Jim are serving as Honorary Chairs this first year, providing their expertise and course development to the committee consisting of Chris Schulz, Jenny Wade, Mara Brannon and Pam Walker.
“Snow Golf was something we had done before, but Jim and I decided to make it an annual affair,” Anne Fish explained. “It was a great way to have fun in the winter when there was nothing else to do. Now we couldn’t be happier to make it a one-of-a-kind fundraiser for the Education Foundation. Snolfers do not need to have any real experience hitting a golf ball or playing the links! If you can hit a baseball or swing a tennis racquet, you are good!”
Each team will play six holes on a specially designed 18-hole course. Their stamina will be boosted with a Kate’s Real Food Bar graciously donated by the local company. Volunteers on cross country skis will be pulling sleds of beverages for sale on the course. Teton Springs Resort & Club has prepared a hot potato bar for the golfers after the tournament and specially designed awards will be given out for the Best Overall Team and the Best Costume. Yes, the normal dress code for golf courses has been thrown out the window and wild and crazy costumes are encouraged at this tournament.
Snolligans (mulligans) will be available for purchase for the competitive team members and there will be a 50/50 raffle to increase the fundraising aspect of this tournament. First place prize will be half the money raised, second and third place prizes will be one day ski passes at Grand Targhee Ski Resort and fourth and fifth place prizes are one physical therapy session at Victor Physical Therapy and a gym pass at the new Victor gym, Wright Training.
Sponsors for this inaugural event are Engels & Völkers – Anne Fish, Teton County Title, Grand Teton Floor and Window Coverings, High Peaks Physical Therapy and Teton Springs Resort & Club.
According to Pam Walker, Education Foundation Executive Director, “this year’s tournament is limited to 18 teams. We want to get a feel for how to manage the event and we hope to make this event as successful as our other unique fundraiser, Ride and Dine, which will be held this year on Saturday, October 10. We are so grateful that Anne and Jim are helping us get this started. Jim is going to work with our volunteers to lay the course out and Anne has guided us all along the way.”
There are a few team slots available! To register, go to the Education Foundation website at www.tetoneducation.org and follow the link on the home page to the registration page!
