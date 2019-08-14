SKYWARN Spotter training class will be hosted at the Driggs City Hall in the Council Chambers this Friday, August 16 at 6 p.m.
Across eastern Idaho, over 850 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers have provided valuable weather reports which are fundamental in helping the NWS to protect life and property. Forecasts are often based on observer data, and warnings for severe weather have been issued based on timely, reliable information received from our trained volunteer spotters.
This class is free and open to the public of all ages. It will be an informative session about weather spotting which includes the proper training needed to become an official NWS spotter. Training includes definitions and climatology of severe weather, cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips, weather reporting procedures, and a review of past severe weather events. If you are a current spotter and haven’t attended a SKYWARN class in a few years, we encourage you to come refresh!
