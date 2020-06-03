Families have been flocking to Sips and Sweets, a new concession stand on Main Street in Victor, where Wendy Woolstenhulme sells shaved ice, elaborate soda concoctions, Reed’s Dairy ice cream, and intricate popsicles from La Michoacana.
Wendy said she’s been in retail nearly her whole life. She worked at the K-Mart in Jackson for nearly a decade and now runs a wholesale company called 22 Souvenirs. Her husband Lane suggested that she open her own store, and Wendy found a location that felt just right: the small group of storefronts next to Pampanos Restaurant.
She wanted to create a space that drew in families and entertained kids, so with the help of Lane and friends she put up a jailhouse, a photo stand-in with a cowboy scene, and an irresistible stuffed bear at the entrance of the gift shop. In November she started selling souvenirs, clothes, and locally crafted goods at the new Rustic Row.
“I like to find affordable, unique, quality products,” she said.
Then, about a month ago, she opened up Sips and Sweets. Lane built out the stand and Gravity Graphics in Victor did all her menus, signs, punch cards, and stickers, and gave Sips and Sweets a bright, tempting appearance. Wendy estimates that she gets between ten and twelve kids coming by on bikes every day, seeking entertainment and refreshment. She felt extremely fortunate when she started looking for a part-time helper and found April, who was already a loyal customer with a friendly smile and a passion for shaved ice.
Wendy handed out huge glow sticks during the Christmas parade, and is sad that Music on Main and the Victor 4th of July festivities aren’t happening this year. That hasn’t deterred the kids who have been lining up at the counter every day, excited to experiment with different flavors and mastermind their own concoctions. Wendy always keeps notes on successful combinations. Her favorite is a classic: a strawberry raspado with whipped cream.
Wendy is actually not the first in her family to venture into the concession business; in 2004 her daughter, Meagan Rammell, started the Snowie shaved ice trailer at the age of 14 and operated in the Broulim’s parking lot until she had paid her way through college. Wendy even buys her ice from Chiller Ice, the local vendor that her daughter used 15 years ago.
At Sips and Sweets, customers can add a whole bevy of treats to their sodas or shaved ice, from gummy rings to tamarind or dragon’s blood syrup. Wendy has been excited to incorporate Mexican products and flavors into Sips and Sweets’ offerings, and thanks to a suggestion from her best friend Rita, she’s selling La Michoacana popsicles from Idaho Falls, colorful popsicles chock full of fruit, nuts, or cookies. She’s also selling mangonadas and rasposadas, icy drinks that are piquant with salt, spices, and sweetness. If you have a craving for something savory, bags of chicarronnes hang from the ceiling.
Wendy loves to serve all parts of the diverse community and considers the concession stand to be something of an ice breaker, if you’ll pardon the pun. Even when Rustic Row isn’t open, she wants it to be a welcoming space where people can get fun photos of each other or just take a breather after a busy day.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.