With local food banks experiencing a spike in requests for assistance, Silver Star has made a $1,000 donation to each of the following food banks in the region: Teton Valley Food Pantry, Community Food Basket (Idaho Falls), Rexburg Food Pantry EICAP, Caribou County Food Bank (South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency) serving Soda Springs, Jackson Cupboard, Afton Food Pantry, Thayne Community Food Bank and the Alpine Food Pantry.
“We know a lot of our neighbors need food assistance right now. Silver Star strives to be a good neighbor so we feel it is critical to contribute towards meeting the needs of our communities during this stressful time and hope other businesses will do the same, if they are able,” said Allen Hoopes, Silver Star Chairman & CEO.
Silver Star Communications continues to invest in connecting customers to its fiber-optic network to deliver innovative communications and technology solutions. The company prides itself on exceptional customer experiences with a local touch and actively gives back to the communities it serves.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.