January 11, 2020 — Silver Star Communications is accepting applications to its Caring for Community donation program through 8 am on Thursday, February 20th. Applications are accepted annually from nonprofit organizations and can be found online at SilverStar.com/caring-for-community. Organizations in Soda Springs, Star Valley (WY), Swan Valley (ID) and Teton Valley (ID) and are invited to apply.
Silver Star works to enrich lives and make meaningful connections. The goal of Caring for Community is to support organizations that work to make our communities healthy, vibrant places to live and work and to sustain their unique character for future generations. This consideration guides the review of grant applications. Applications and program descriptions should justify and support the amount being requested.
About Silver Star Communications
Silver Star Communications invests in the fiber optic network to deliver cutting edge communications solutions including internet, voice, mobile phone, and business phone systems, cloud-based services, and security. Silver Star prides itself on above-and-beyond customer service with a local touch and actively supporting the rural communities it serves. For more information, visit www.silverstar.com.
