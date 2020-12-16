My coworkers are often shockingly unhelpful. They sprawl across the keyboard at inopportune times, nudge my elbow with their chilly noses, and have even been known to dip their paws into my water glass. No; I am not referring to my esteemed colleagues at the TVN office. Like many of you, the pandemic has me working from home, and my daily companions are of the feline and canine varieties. And though they can occasionally be rather churlish (ahem, must you nap on my notebook?), our family’s pets bring a great deal of companionship, laughter, and affection. There’s no doubt that even on tough days, they brighten our outlook.
We’ve had anecdotal evidence of the power of relationships with animals for centuries. In recent years, studies have provided data to reinforce what we already knew; the companionship of pets adds meaningful value to people’s lives, and can have a significant positive impact on our physical and mental health. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognize that owning or playing with a pet can be associated with lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as decreased loneliness, depression, and anxiety. Even watching a goldfish swim around a tank has been shown to offer some of these effects!
Evidence also backs up the benefits of pets for kids. From more robust immune systems, to heightened compassion and understanding of others, to reduced anxiety, children who spend time with animals enjoy a variety of benefits.
2020 has delivered no shortage of challenges to our wellbeing. A report from the Boston University School of Medicine indicates that the number of adults experiencing symptoms of depression has increased threefold since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. Experts worry that the holiday season — already a time of year with a reputation for exacerbating mental illness — will amplify the psychological strain of the pandemic. Unemployment and financial stress are grim realities for many families. As social distancing and the inability to travel keep people home, feelings of loneliness, anxiety, or sadness are likely to bubble up for lots of people.
Of course, there is no replacement for professional support if you’re feeling depressed or anxious. Our community has a variety of resources available; know that you are never alone, and there’s always someone to help.
Allow me to suggest an additional resource to combat the holiday blues: a furry friend. Adding some paws to your ‘pod’ this winter just might bring some additional brightness. A dog makes an enthusiastic companion for walks, snowshoe adventures, or skiing. Or — if you’re willing to occasionally squabble over whether the keyboard is for typing or snoozing, and whose water glass is whose — a cat can bring plenty of purrs, cuddles, and playful antics into your day.
There are more than enough pets in the area seeking loving forever homes. The Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter has adoptable pets available here in the valley, and there are additional critters looking for families at the Animal Adoption Center and Teton County Animal Shelter in Jackson. Remember that cats and dogs are no fleeting commitment, though; they’re not an accessory to decide is unfashionable come springtime. Whether you’re looking for a four-legged friend to tag along on adventures, or enjoy a book and cup of tea by the fire, these dedicated organizations can help you find your ideal match.
Even when the world feels overwhelming and chilly, animals offer us profound and buoyant little reminders: Be present. Take a minute to stretch. Don’t forget to play. Walks are never a bad idea. Love your pack fiercely. And always get excited about dinner.