It's common in Teton Valley for restaurants to shut down for few weeks in November, to complete projects or renovations, and to let the staff recover from a busy summer. This list will be updated as more businesses submit their closures. Email jtellman@tetonvalleynews.net to share your own restaurant news. 

-The Knotty Pine Supper Club is closed until Nov. 27. 

-Butter Cafe will reopen on Nov. 7. 

-Wildlife Brewing will reopen on Nov. 11.

-Big Hole BBQ will be closed from Nov. 13-20. 

-Forage Bistro & Lounge will be closed until mid-December. 

-Citizen 33 is closed until Dec. 4. 

-Valle Del Sol is closed for dinner during the off season but will continue to serve breakfast and lunch. 

-Tatanka Tavern will reopen Dec. 1. 

-Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen will reopen Dec. 1. 

-Rise Coffee House is not taking its usual fall break because it already closed for a short period last month. 

-Badger Creek Cafe will reopen Dec. 4. 

-AmeriAsia Bistro will reopen Dec. 7. 

-Teton Thai is now closed on Mondays. Teton Thai is offering two-for-one entree deals (dine-in only) until Nov. 22 and running happy hour (4:30-5:30 p.m.) take-out specials for 20 percent off until Nov. 22. 

