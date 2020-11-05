It's common in Teton Valley for restaurants to shut down for few weeks in November, to complete projects or renovations, and to let the staff recover from a busy summer. This list will be updated as more businesses submit their closures. Email jtellman@tetonvalleynews.net to share your own restaurant news.
-The Knotty Pine Supper Club is closed until Nov. 27.
-Butter Cafe will reopen on Nov. 7.
-Wildlife Brewing will reopen on Nov. 11.
-Big Hole BBQ will be closed from Nov. 13-20.
-Forage Bistro & Lounge will be closed until mid-December.
-Citizen 33 is closed until Dec. 4.
-Valle Del Sol is closed for dinner during the off season but will continue to serve breakfast and lunch.
-Tatanka Tavern will reopen Dec. 1.
-Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen will reopen Dec. 1.
-Rise Coffee House is not taking its usual fall break because it already closed for a short period last month.
-Badger Creek Cafe will reopen Dec. 4.
-AmeriAsia Bistro will reopen Dec. 7.
-Teton Thai is now closed on Mondays. Teton Thai is offering two-for-one entree deals (dine-in only) until Nov. 22 and running happy hour (4:30-5:30 p.m.) take-out specials for 20 percent off until Nov. 22.