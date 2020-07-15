7/3 The reporting party advised that he and a female were arguing at a residence and the male wanted the female to leave. A deputy arrived and the couple decided not to separate for the night, but went to separate rooms. The event was a verbal argument and the call was cleared.
7/3 There was a report of a suspicious person along the highway. A deputy responded and the person was a man out jogging.
7/3 A caller reported that her husband and son wouldn’t leave her alone. They were refusing to let her leave the house. A deputy responded and gave the woman a courtesy ride to hotel. The reporting party did not want to press charges an she was given information to Family Safety Network.
7/4 Bicyclist who took a fall and hit head and was transported to Teton Valley Hospital.
7/4 Vehicle vs. cow in Victor. Everyone was fine including the cow which was retrieved by the owner.
7/4 Reporting party believed that she was witnessing drug activity between unknown persons in unknown vehicles and wanted the event documented.
7/4 Report of a truck covered in “Trump” signs and decorated with American flags with people seated in the truck bed with guns. The person calling was concerned that one of the persons in the truck bed may fall out. A deputy made contact with the driver who was made aware of the concerns.
7/5 The reporting party stated that individuals were at a local cemetery lightening fireworks and he requested that they stop. The reporting party then went to the alleged offenders’ home and threatened to assault them. Damage was sustained at the alleged offenders’ home and deputies were looking for the caller.
7/5 Dispatched received a 911 call from someone who said they were hallucinating. The 27 year old male from Driggs said that he thought someone had drugged him as he woke up upside down in his vehicle suspended from his seatbelt. He advised that he cut himself out of the seatbelt and then climbed a grain silo. Deputies responded and located the vehicle that was upside down. The man refused a breath sample and failed his field sobriety test. While investigating, deputies found marijuana on the man. The driver admitted he had taken hallucinogens recreationally, but had not done so that night. He was cited for driving under the influence, possession of concealed weapon while under the influence and possession of drugs. The case is currently under investigation.
7/5 Report of a stolen mountain bike with fat tires. The bike was later recovered by Jackson Hole Police Department.
7/5 A traffic stop for driving without headlights netted a DUI. The 23 year old male from Victor admitted to drinking one beer that evening, but having many beers the day prior. A breath test revealed that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. He was cited for DUI and not having insurance.
7/5 A traffic stop for not having working tail lights found the driver in possession of marijuana. The driver was cited.
7/5 The reporting party stated that someone was in their house. Deputies made contact with person. The caller said he didn’t realize his brother had rented the house as VRBO that day.
7/5 A traffic stop was made for not having headlights on and for displaying a fictitious license plate. The driver was cited for possession marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
7/7 Report brought in from child protective services. The case is currently under investigation.
7/7 A warrant arrest was made for a person with an active warrant out of Oklahoma. At first, the Oklahoma police office OK’d the extradition, then the Oklahoma DA called and said no to the extradition. The person was then cut loose.
7/7 A traffic stop was made for speeding. The driver was then cited for having an open container and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
7/9 A person called and stated he was involved in bike accident in Victor. There was concern that he could have been drugged and that it was believed that the bike accident wasn’t a simple bike accident. He thought maybe he was hit by a car or beat up. The case is currently under investigation.
