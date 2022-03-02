There were 208 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 19 and February 25. Officers performed 56 traffic stops, 34 security checks of local businesses, and one public assist. There were not any slide-offs, accidents, or DUIs, but there were six ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
2/19 — The owner of the Mountain Town Car Wash in Driggs reported a theft from a vending machine. The subjects were identified and trespassed, no theft charges were filed at this time.
2/19 — A reporting party advised a couple of individuals were acting aggressively and causing a disturbance in a dispute over check-out times at the Super 8 in Driggs. TCSO was notified and upon the deputy’s arrival, the belligerent individuals packed their bags and left.
2/20 — There was a report of a male subject harassing passing cars in Driggs. When deputies arrived and made contact all they found was an individual listening to loud music, quiet and content. Deputies left the scene.
2/21 — A reporting party’s social security number was compromised, and upon investigation, it was found to have been used to open a Comcast account in the Chicago, IL area. A report for identity theft was taken.
2/22 — A local school was the site of a battery when one juvenile female student attacked another shortly after 8 a.m. TCSO was notified after the incident occurred, and the parents involved are discussing how to proceed. One student was suspended.
2/22 — Deputies performed a traffic stop for no license plates and upon a search of the vehicle found a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia on Main Street in Driggs. The driver was cited with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, and the passenger was cited also for possession of paraphernalia.
2/22 — An estranged wife entered the residence of her former spouse while they were not home, violating a no contact order. Information was gathered from the reporting party and attempts to locate the subject were unsuccessful.
2/23 — A reporting party at the sheriff’s office informed staff that a juvenile female was the subject of online grooming (communication from one party to another that is being “groomed” for illicit activities yet to take place) from an online party. A report was taken and it is currently under investigation.
2/23 — A report was taken from Teton Middle School of a parent acting aggressively towards school staff. The individual left before deputies could make contact, and no further action was taken.
2/23 — Parents in Driggs called TCSO deputies to serve their daughter’s ex-boyfriend a trespass notice. Deputies promptly served the trespass notice to the ex-boyfriend.
2/25 — A warrant arrest was carried out in Victor for a subject that was the offending party in an aggravated assault that took place weeks prior. The battery took place locally back in February, and the subject was bonded out, released, and issued a court date.