4/4 — A vehicle was rear-ended after the driver stopped for a deer crossing the road. A report was taken.
4/4 — After an argument last week over a neighbor’s dog visiting their property, a no-trespassing notice was issued.
4/4 — Callers reported to the sheriff’s office that they smelled something toxic coming from the neighboring house. Teton County Fire Department responded. Call was cleared.
4/4 — There was a call of a reckless driver. Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle for failure to maintain lanes. The driver failed the field sobriety test. The driver was cited for excessive drinking and driving and was released to a friend.
4/4 — There was another call for reckless driving. Sheriff deputies stopped the vehicle for failing to maintain lanes. This driver, too failed their field sobriety test. They were cited and released to a friend for a ride home.
4/5 — The reporting party stated her husband had physically assaulted her at home. Deputies responded and found that there was not enough probable cause for an arrest for battery. The woman was given a ride by the deputies to hotel so the pair could remain separated for the evening.
4/7 — Vehicle vs. moose and Idaho State Police took the call for damage.
4/7 — Report that a juvenile daughter snuck out of the house and was possibly picked up by a friend. While the deputy was looking for her, the juvenile returned home.
4/7 — While attempting to locate to juvenile daughter in the above call, sheriff’s deputies went to a home where they thought she might have gone. A search of that home netted marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A juvenile at that home was cited for possession.
4/7 — There was a report of girl making suicidal threats. The subject was transported to hospital for a voluntary evaluation.
4/9 — A reporting party said that some juvenile neighbors took her horse out of its pen. A report was taken and the call is under investigation.
4/9 — There was a report of possible drunk driver. The driver was located by deputies and the driver was cited for a first time DUI offense.
