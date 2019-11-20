11/8 – A child called 911 reporting that their parents were in a verbal argument. Deputies arrived and found no physical altercations had occurred. Information about Family Safety Network was given to the adult female.
11/8 — Report of individual who was staying in a local hotel and was making comments over the phone to hotel staff about possibly killing herself. Deputies made contact with the female who said she was fine. The deputies found no reason to take her in on a voluntary hold and the call was cleared.
11/8 – Report of person who was drunk and firing off his gun from inside his house. Subject was arrested, charged with a felony and taken to Madison County Jail.
11/9 — Report of vehicle circling the Driggs Elementary School. Deputies arrived and found that the vehicle was the Driver’s Education car.
11/10 – Report of two fake $100 bills at Warbirds Restaurant. Deputies took the bills and forwarded them on to the Secret Service. There are no suspects and the case is under investigation.
11/10 — Report of possible intoxicated driver who was unable to maintain driving lanes. Deputies located the driver and found that they were not drunk, just driving poorly. The call was cleared.
11/11 — Individual taken into custody for bench warrant for failure to appear in court. The original offense was possession of drugs without a prescription. The person was taken to Madison County Jail.
11/11 – Reporting party called to report that they purchased a home drug testing kit and after using the kit, received a positive reading for methamphetamine on the walls of an apartment unit. The reporting party wanted to press charges against the person who was previously evicted from the apartment. The Sheriff’s Office advised that they could file a civil case, but a home drug testing kit could not be used in a criminal case.
11/11 – An adult man was arrested on a Teton County warrant for failure to appear in court. The original charge was drug possession. He later bonded out of jail.
11/11 – A report of fight outside of the Royal Wolf. Deputies arrived and gave rides to the parties involved and no charges were filed.
11/12 – Report of vehicle accident when a car ran off of the road and hit some trees. The driver ran off before deputies arrived. The vehicle was seized and put on hold so the driver can be charged with leaving the scene of an accident when they go to pick up the car.
11/12 – Resident taken into custody for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a DUI. The man later bonded out of custody.
11/12 – Report that a friend who was texting suicidal comments. Deputy found the female subject, evaluated her and found that she did not have plans to harm herself. The call was cleared.
11/12 — Teton County, Wyoming reported a red GMC truck heading into Teton County, Idaho and the driver was driving like a jerk. The truck was located by Idaho deputies who reported that the driver was not drunk, but just driving like a jerk. The driver was given a verbal warning to stop driving like a jerk.
11/12 – Adult man failed a field sobriety test and was charged with a DUI. The non-resident was unable to post a bond and was taken to Madison County Jail.
11/14 — Report of ten pallets of stone veneer stolen from a construction work site.
