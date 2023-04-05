There were 148 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 26th and April 1st. Officers performed 37 traffic stops, 13 security checks of local businesses, and three public assists. Deputies responded to three accidents, four slide-offs, and one DUIs. Residents called in 1 controlled burn. There were four ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
3/26 — A Teton County man was pulled over for having a headlight out. Upon a records check of the driver, deputies found that the man had been driving without privileges by way of a suspended license. The man was also found to have been in contempt of court. Deputies cited and released the driver.
3/27 — There was a two vehicle accident north of Victor at the intersection of 7000 South and Highway 33. One vehicle was making a left turn, and oncoming traffic hit the vehicle, spinning it into the ditch. There were no injuries, and no citations. Both vehicles were towed and a report was taken for damage and insurance purposes.
3/27 — A 40-year-old male from Swan Valley was pulled over just before 6 pm after earning the attention of deputies while driving. The man was visibly impaired, and failed field sobriety tests. Breath tests were tried, but the man could not complete one, so a blood draw was necessitated. The driver had a BAC of just under 4x the legal limit. The driver was taken into custody and bonded out, cited on a first offense DUI.
3/28 — Deputies responded to Hacienda Cuajimalpa after an unintentional 911 call was made and the dispatcher heard a verbal disagreement. Deputies responded, and found nothing out of the ordinary. The two individuals that had been arguing agreed to keep things civil.
3/30 — Two unattended deaths occurred in Driggs a few hours apart. One was an elderly male that had called 911 and been transported to Teton Valley Health after breathing pains. The man would pass away of natural causes at the hospital. The second individual was found at his home after not showing up for work. Deputies notified his next of kin. The individual died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected in either death.
3/30 — A fire hydrant was found damaged near the Driggs Airport. There was no indication of a vehicle collision. After leaking considerably, but not so much as to constitute a hazard, City of Driggs officials fixed the hydrant.
3/31 — Domestic disturbance was reported at a known household in Victor. There was a physical altercation. Deputies arrived on the scene, and found the female individual. The male individual was found to have left, took a vehicle, and was stopped by deputies later the next day. The man was taken into custody, booked, and transferred to Jefferson County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery.
4/1 — A caregiver found a deceased male passed away from various medical conditions. No foul play was suspected. Deputies cleared and the Coroner was notified.
4/1 — Someone broke the first rule of Fight Club after deputies responded to a disturbance at a Driggs household. Deputies found a group of individuals after they had gotten done boxing, complete with boxing gloves. Things had apparently gotten heated and started to spiral out of control, necessitating the call to TCSO. No one decided to press charges however, as the individuals chalked it up to mutual combat while having their version of a good time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.