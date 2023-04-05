There were 148 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 26th and April 1st. Officers performed 37 traffic stops, 13 security checks of local businesses, and three public assists. Deputies responded to three accidents, four slide-offs, and one DUIs. Residents called in 1 controlled burn. There were four ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

3/26 — A Teton County man was pulled over for having a headlight out. Upon a records check of the driver, deputies found that the man had been driving without privileges by way of a suspended license. The man was also found to have been in contempt of court. Deputies cited and released the driver.

