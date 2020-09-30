There were 312 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 18 and September 24. Officers performed 91 traffic stops, six public assists, and 35 security checks of local businesses. There were zero accidents and zero DUIs.
9/18 — The Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Idaho deputies in putting down a deer that had been struck by a car on Ski Hill Road in Alta. Deputies responded and dispatched the deer.
9/18 — A man turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on a Teton County warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge. He was booked and released.
9/18 — A Driggs homeowner asked to have a former property manager trespassed from the property.
9/18 — Dispatch received a 911 call about an argument between the caller and her boyfriend. Deputies arrived and determined there had been no physical altercation. The couple was separated for the evening.
9/18 — Dispatch received a 911 call because one resident of the local assisted living center had attacked another. The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect was cited for battery.
9/18 — Deputies responded to a call about a man who refused to leave the Tetonia Club when asked. He had left by the time the officers arrived.
9/18 — Deputies observed a party with many juveniles in attendance after the high school’s homecoming celebration. One girl was cited with underage consumption and the deputies collected the license plate numbers of the other cars parked at the party.
9/18 — There was a report of another juvenile party happening in a field near 3000S. Multiple teens were cited for underage consumption and their parents were advised.
9/18 — There was a report that a man had been beat up by several other at the West Side Yard. The suspects and victim had left the bar by the time officers arrived. They took reports from bystanders but the victim decided not to seek charges.
9/19 — A caller said her brother had not returned home and that he was past curfew. She later called back to say he had returned home safely.
9/19 — A caller reported a vehicle swerving and crossing the center line on the highway outside of Tetonia. A deputy located and pulled over the vehicle and observed several open containers in the car. He searched the vehicle and found more containers, drug paraphernalia, and a white crystalline substance. Charges are pending the results of the substance test.
9/19 — A caller reported that family members were fighting over the placement of a grandchild. Deputies responded and no one wished to press charges but they did perform a civil standby while the child’s placement was determined and the parties separated.
9/19 — There was a report that the bartender at Dave’s Pubb had been shoved by a male customer. The suspect was located and arrested for battery and for resisting and obstructing an officer. He was also trespassed from the bar.
9/19 — A caller reported seeing a possible lightning strike between Darby and Teton Canyon. Units responded but did not find a fire in the area.
9/19 — A caller reported hearing suspicious noises outside of her house. Deputies check the area and found nothing of note.
9/20 — A caller reported a burn pile in Tetonia. Units responded and advised the owner of the complaint.
9/20 — A Driggs caller reported the smell of marijuana coming from a neighboring residence. Deputies responded and advised the neighbors of the complaint.
9/21 — Officers investigated a trailer parked on a property that was possibly violating a county ordinance.
9/21 — A man caused a disturbance in Broulim’s about other people not wearing masks. Deputies responded and the parties said they would work out the conflict civilly.
9/21 — A deputy observed a suspicious person hanging out outside Grand View General Store. The person was just waiting for a ride.
9/21 — A caller reported that there was an open window at the Driggs City Center. A deputy closed it and notified the city.
9/21 — A caller reported hearing gun shots and was concerned it was another person committing suicide. Deputies arrived on scene and located the person, who showed no evidence of self harm and was in possession of a firearm that did not appear to have been fired. He said the noise was actually a phone being thrown against a door. No action was taken.
9/22 — A caller reported that she heard someone trying to break into her house. Deputies searched the area and found no sign of an intruder.
9/22 — The Department of Health and Wellness made a report that there were two boys who had been left at home alone for several hours. The caller reported hearing yelling and smelling marijuana occasionally. Deputies checked in on the boys and spoke to their mother, who said they had only been left alone for a couple hours. There was no sign of an altercation.
9/22 — A firearm in a holster was found in the road near Teton Middle School. The sheriff’s office located the owner, who said it had fallen out of his vehicle. It was determined that there was no threat to the school staff or students.
9/22 — There were between 40 and 50 head of cattle blocking traffic on Bates. Deputies remained in the area until the owner was able to corral the cattle.
9/22 — A group was walking in the area of Teton Creek when a property owner told them they were trespassing and fired a gun into the air. Deputies confirmed that they were not on private property. They said they did not wish to press charges for the threatening behavior.
9/23 — A caller reported that someone had cut off the catalytic converters on several of his vehicles. He had no suspects and didn’t know when it had occurred but wanted the theft documented.
9/23 — A caller reported that an employee had been bitten by a neighbor’s dog. The owner was given a written warning for vicious dog but neither the employee nor the employer wished to press charges.
9/23 — The Department of Health and Wellness filed a report about a child who had not been attending classes at school. Deputies checked in on the family and the parent said they were looking into online courses.
9/23 — A Victor caller reported a loud vehicle driving erratically in the area. The caller agreed to record the vehicle’s license plate next time it passed.
9/23 — There appeared to be a vehicle parked in a Driggs storage unit without permission. The owner agreed to look through business records to make sure the vehicle wasn’t owned by an actual customer.
9/23 — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance regarding a civil call about a horse sale. Deputies dropped off statement forms for the Teton County resident to complete.
9/24 — While conducting an interview for a Minnesota law enforcement agency, deputies detected the odor of marijuana in the suspect’s house. He admitted to possession of drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in a search of the house and seizure of the controlled substance. He was cited and released on two misdemeanor charges.
9/24 — A man came to the sheriff’s office to make a complaint about unwanted text messages. He was advised to block the number.
9/24 — A caller reported that her son and his friends had been verbally harassed in Broulim’s for not wearing masks. She did not wish to pursue charges. Deputies spoke to the employees, who could not identify the customer who had harassed the teens.