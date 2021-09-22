There were 230 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 10 and September 16. (Last week’s TVN included calls from September 10-12. Visit tetonvalleynews.net if you missed those entries.) Officers performed 48 traffic stops and 22 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents and one DUI.
9/13 — Units responded to a report that there was a fire in the sorting building at the Teton County Transfer Station. The fire was extinguished within three hours but reignited later in the day. Units continued to fight the fire. The transfer station reopened on Sept. 16 for normal operations but unsorted landfill bound material will not be accepted.
9/13 — A Tetonia caller reported that their vehicle had been keyed and unknown substance may have been poured in the gas tank, causing the vehicle to emit gray smoke and stop running when started. The vandalism in under investigation.
9/13 — A camper was fully engulfed in a fire west of Victor. A dog reportedly perished in the fire. No humans were injured.
9/13 — A worker in Driggs reported that a harassing note had been left on the office door, possibly by a known suspect. The case is under investigation.
9/13 — Officers assisted Idaho State Police in executing a search warrant at a Driggs property.
9/13 — A caller reported that a man was attempting to enter a vehicle parked at the Spud Drive-In using a shim. Deputies made contact with the man and determined he was the owner of the vehicle and had locked himself out.
9/13 — During a security check of Sherman Park in Victor, a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the car yielded marijuana and paraphernalia. The occupant, a man from North Carolina, was cited for possession.
9/14 — A caller reported that a neighbor was operating a campground in violation of the county code. The case is under investigation.
9/14 — Graffiti was found on playground equipment at the city park in Tetonia. The vandalism is under investigation.
9/14 — An individual came to the sheriff’s office to request assistance on how to remove his ex-girlfriend and her child from his house. He said she had been sending him threatening text messages. He was encouraged to seek a civil protection order. Soon thereafter, the ex-girlfriend reported to TCSO that he had actually been sending her threatening text messages. Deputies helped the couple come to an agreement.
9/14 — A caller complained of loud music coming from the Tetonia Club at 8:30 p.m. Deputies were on another call and were unable to respond. No further complaints were made.
9/15 — There was a two-vehicle accident causing minor injuries outside of the Knotty Pine. A report was taken for the damage.
9/15 — A Driggs caller reported receiving an email that was a scam. No action had been taken so no documentation was required at the time.
9/15 — During a traffic stop north of Driggs a deputy took into custody a person with a warrant out of Pinedale.
9/16 — A driver was pulled over outside of Victor for having an expired registration. The driver was also cited for driving without privileges and for having no proof of insurance.
9/16 — A driver backed into a recycling truck in Victor. A report was taken for insurance purposes and the driver was cited for having no proof of insurance.
9/16 — A tenant made a report about threats and previously unreported assaults after their landlord canceled their lease. Information was collected on the case.
9/16 — A caller reported questionable estimates and invoicing practices from a carpenter. The sheriff’s office found that shoddy work did not meet the definition of fraud and advised the complainant to pursue a civil case.
9/16 — A caller was concerned that his neighbor had surveillance cameras pointed at his property. A deputy made contact with the neighbor and found no voyeuristic intentions, just a disagreement between parties about use of the property.
9/16 — A caller reported seeing individuals trying to break into a car in a Victor neighborhood then fleeing. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects but set up a special patrol in the area.
9/16 — A caller reported a verbal altercation with a partner. Deputies responded and determined there were no arrestable offenses, and the parties agreed to separate for the night and work out their dispute in the morning.