There were 312 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between September 25 and October 1. Officers performed 70 traffic stops, six public assists, and 39 security checks of local businesses. There were six accidents and two DUIs.
9/25 — There was a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident near the intersection of Old Jackson Highway and Highway 33. There was minor damage caused to both vehicles but no one was injured.
9/25 — A caller reported possible illegal hunting activity in the Grove Creek area. Deputies checked the area and did not find any signs of illegal activity.
9/25 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident west of Tetonia. The car had to be towed but the occupants were uninjured. The deer carcass was salvaged.
9/26 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Victor for failure to dim high beams and for excessive speed. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
9/26 — There was a report of a 16-year-old boy who had assaulted his father and damaged vehicles parked in their driveway. He was located and taken into custody for misdemeanor battery and transported to the 5 County Juvenile Detention Center.
9/26 — A caller said her mother had received a call from a stranger saying her daughter had been in an accident. When the parent confirmed her daughter was safe, the caller then claimed she had been kidnapped and would be killed unless the mother gave money. Information about the caller was given to the sheriff’s office and no personal information was shared with the scammer.
9/26 — A report was made about a client at a massage business who had begun masturbating during a massage. He did not expose himself or make any advances to the employee. The prosecuting attorney’s office is looking into charges.
9/26 — There was a verbal altercation between a landlord and a tenant when the landlord came to the rental to pick up a lawn mover. The deputy told the landlord to provide courtesy notice to the tenant before visiting.
9/27 — The hospital reported a patient who had been bitten by a dog. The information was documented.
9/27 — A caller reported that there was a red horse trailer parked in a field with around 40 to 50 chickens and a herding dog nearby. She was concerned that the flock was on public property and although there was no indication of criminal behavior, she was adamant that a deputy respond to the scene. An officer did so and told the caller that everyone involved looked content and happy, that the animals were on private property, and that open range for livestock is allowed in Idaho.
9/27 — A driver was pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign on Baseline Road. The vehicle was searched and the driver was cited and released for possession of paraphernalia.
9/27 — There was a verbal altercation between a mother and daughter. The daughter left the scene before deputies arrived and the mother did not wish to pursue charges.
9/27 — A caller reported a reckless driver swerving on the highway. A deputy located and stopped the vehicle in downtown Victor and took the driver into custody for DUI.
9/27 — A driver was pulled over for speeding and passed field sobriety tests. The driver was cited for having an open container in the car.
9/28 — A caller reported a reckless driver swerving on the highway. A deputy located and stopped the vehicle at Basin Burger. The driver failed field sobriety tests and was transported to Madison County Jail for excessive DUI.
9/28 — Several windows were broken in a vehicle. A report was taken for malicious injury to property.
9/28 — A caller reported that a man had parked on the sidewalk in front of her house and was engaging in a verbal argument with her boyfriend about the living arrangement of a child. Deputies arrived and determined that the man was not intoxicated. He was advised to keep the discussion civil and to not park on the sidewalk.
9/28 — A caller reported that an individual was throwing dog feces at a band that was playing at a Victor bar because the music was too loud. Deputies responded and determined that no fecal matter had been involved and the individual had only thrown a tennis ball. The person was advised that quiet hours started at 10 p.m. and was asked not to cause a disturbance.
9/28 — An individual was trespassed from a Driggs property.
9/29 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident outside of Tetonia.
9/29 — A customer was trespassed from Dave’s Pubb.
9/29 — A vehicle was rear-ended in downtown Victor. The driver who caused the accident was cited for following too closely.
9/30 — A caller reported that a cow had gotten into a Driggs house he was working on while the door was off its hinges and had caused damage and chewed up some carpet. A report was taken for the damage.
9/30 — A caller complained of loud noise coming from a house in Victor. Deputies responded and asked the residents to turn the music down.
10/1 — A Tetonia caller reported smelling propane in her house. Fire units responded and did not locate any propane leaks in the area.
10/1 — There was a fender-bender in the Basin Burger parking lot. The involved parties exchanged insurance information.
10/1 — TCSO partnered with other agencies at the request of Teton Middle School administration and performed a K9 search of the middle school. Nine marijuana brownies were seized from one locker and charges are pending.
10/1 — There was a report of one juvenile bullying another. A juvenile notice for bullying was served to the parents.
10/1 — There was a third-person report of an altercation north of Victor in which a man punched a woman’s vehicle and jumped on the hood of her car. Both parties left the scene and the sheriff’s office is awaiting more information.
10/1 — During a security check of the Driggs skate park at 9:30 p.m., a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle parked nearby. He made contact and the occupant consented to a vehicle search. The deputy located a white crystalline substance in the car. Charges are pending lab results of the substance.
10/1 — A caller provided security camera footage from a Victor business of an aggressive man kicking and hitting a woman’s vehicle with a chain. The reporting party was concerned about the woman’s safety. An investigation is underway.