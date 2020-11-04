There were 223 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between October 23 and October 29. Officers performed 40 traffic stops, three public assists, and 25 security checks of local businesses. There were 11 accidents and one DUI. The sheriff’s office encourages people who frequently drive Teton Pass to sign up for alerts from WYDOT through Wyoming 511. The pass will close to trailer traffic for the winter on Nov. 15.
10/23 — There was a low-speed T-bone accident in front of O’Rourke’s. No one was injured. Idaho State Police took a report.
10/23 — A caller reported that her intoxicated partner had locked her out of their residence for selling a coffee table. Deputies responded and determined it was a verbal altercation. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
10/23 — A 9-year-old called 911 to express concerns about a parent. Officers spoke to the family and determined everyone was okay.
10/24 — An off-duty Teton County, Wyoming deputy was heading home and stopped near Mike Harris to assist a motorist. He suspected the driver was intoxicated and appeared to have been in an accident. Idaho deputies responded. The driver claimed he had hit a deer and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody for second offense excessive DUI and his vehicle was towed. A deputy later observed near Moose Creek that a section of guard rail had fresh damage down its length, and there were pieces of car debris in the area that matched the driver’s vehicle.
10/24 — Officers performed traffic control for a political parade.
10/24 — A caller reported that there were several hunters traveling uninvited on his neighbor’s property. Deputies and the Idaho Fish & Game officer located the hunters and gave them a verbal warning for trespassing.
10/24 — Deputies provided traffic assistance to Wyoming officers because of vehicles stuck on Teton Pass.
10/24 — A caller reported that a man had come into the Driggs post office after it was closed and wanted to mail packages. The caller said the person smelled like alcohol. He stayed at the location for some time but had left the scene when a deputy arrived.
10/24 — There was a two-vehicle accident south of Victor. Both cars were towed and one occupant was transported to the hospital.
10/24 — There was a two-vehicle accident in Driggs. One driver was cited for first offense failure to carry liability insurance.
10/24 — An intoxicated man was refusing to leave the West Side Yard. Deputies were en route to the bar when he left.
10/24 — A deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist in Tetonia. As he began to turn onto the highway his car was struck by a vehicle passing on the left. Idaho State Police took a report. The driver, who was not driving under the influence, was cited, and the deputy is recovering from minor injuries.
10/25 — A man was walking down the highway near Teton Peaks Resort and RV Park. He was given a courtesy ride to his destination by a deputy.
10/25 — There was a rear-end collision at the Driggs traffic light. One driver was cited for following too closely.
10/26 — The Nampa Police Department contacted TCSO about a report of sexual assault. The sheriff’s office is determining whether the assault happened in this jurisdiction and the case is under investigation.
10/27 — There was a report of two vehicles spinning donuts in the Tetonia City Park. The property damage is under investigation.
10/27 — A Victor caller was concerned that occupants were having an argument or doing drugs in a vehicle parked nearby. A deputy spoke with the occupants, who were just listening to music and were not doing drugs.
10/28 — A deputy observed a man walking around Driggs after midnight. He said he was looking for a friend but appeared to be confused. They were unable to locate his friend but the officer gave the man a courtesy ride back to his hotel.
10/28 — There was a three-car accident north of Victor when one person attempted to make an unsafe pass during rush hour. Traffic was blocked temporarily. The driver who caused the accident was cited.
10/28 — A resident reported that she had received a scam call from a blocked number. The caller claimed to have kidnapped one of her family members and demanded ransom. She checked on her family, all of whom were safe, and hung up. No personal information was compromised during the call.
10/28 — There was a vehicle vs. moose collision in Tetonia. The car was disabled. Another individual was able to salvage the moose.
10/29 — A man called to report that a woman was threatening him. The woman then called to report that he had shoved her. Deputies investigated the conflict and made no arrests or citations. The parties said they would separate for the evening.
10/29 — The rear window on a vehicle parked in a Driggs neighborhood was smashed, but nothing was taken. The case is under investigation.