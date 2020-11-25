There were 180 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 13 and November 19. Officers performed 13 traffic stops and 24 security checks of local businesses. There were two DUIs, five accidents, and 21 slide-offs.
11/13 — A child called 911 and requesting help from the sheriff’s office, then hung up. Dispatch ascertained the kid’s location by GPS and sent deputies to the residence, where they found that the child’s mother had fallen and hurt her arm while packing the car. Her boyfriend arrived to help and said he would transport her to the hospital.
11/13 — There was a one-vehicle rollover in Tetonia. The two occupants were transported to the hospital and the vehicle was towed.
11/14 — A caller reported that she had been bitten by a dog while walking in a Victor neighborhood. She didn’t want to press charges but did want to make sure the dog was up to date on its vaccinations. The dog’s owners confirmed the dog had been recently vaccinated but couldn’t locate the records and said they would follow up with the woman when they were found. The dog was quarantined for the time being and the owners were given a verbal warning for dog at large.
11/14 — A caller reported that she and her family were stuck in their car in snow on a road near Green Canyon Hot Springs. Dispatch transferred the call to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
11/15 — A caller said a man had come to his house to thank him for helping to get his vehicle unstuck the previous day. The visitor, who had managed to get stuck again while at the caller’s address, was acting strangely and the caller was concerned he was driving under the influence. Deputies arrived and detected the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from his vehicle. He failed field sobriety tests but a breath sample indicated he did not have significant blood alcohol levels. However, his behavior and other indicators made the officers suspect he was under the influence of a controlled substance or prescription drugs, so they took him into custody and received a warrant for an involuntary blood draw. The man, a Pocatello resident, was released and is awaiting possible driving under the influence of a controlled substance charges, pending the test results.
11/16 — TCSO received a Health and Welfare report about a juvenile who had been taken from their biological mother by their stepmother in Pocatello. Information was gathered and sent to the Pocatello Police Department.
11/16 — The hospital reported that a staff member was on the phone with an individual who was threatening to commit suicide or suicide by cop. Officers who were on duty for TCSO and surrounding agencies were given officer safety information and an alert was placed on the caller’s address. TCSO took no further action and let the responders on the suicide prevention hotline manage the conversation.
11/16 — A caller said her neighbor had a new puppy that did not appear to be properly trained, and she was concerned that abuse might be happening. Deputies checked on the puppy and determined that it appeared to be happy and healthy.
11/17 — There was a one-vehicle rollover south of Victor. There were no injuries or airbag deployment. The car was towed.
11/17 — While at the scene of that accident on Highway 33, a deputy observed another accident occur when a vehicle ran into a truck, causing minor damage. The drivers exchanged insurance information.
11/17 — A caller reported a possible structure fire near the Big Holes. Fire units responded and found it was a controlled burn of a slash pile and no structures were endangered.
11/17 — A deputy stopped to assist on the scene as one vehicle pulled another out of the snow near 5000S. The driver who had gone off the road showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. She was taken into custody for excessive DUI.
11/17 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision on the frontage road south of Driggs.
11/18 — A caller reported that a person in Idaho Falls had told her about illegal drug activity and possible sexual assault that had occurred there. Information was gathered and passed on to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
11/18 — A caller said the mother of his child was refusing to return the child in violation of a court order. Deputies facilitated the custodial transfer, and were given information on the existence of controlled substances in the home. They received a warrant and located paraphernalia and drugs in the house.
11/18 — A caller reported than an individual was acting strangely, talking about the gun in his pocket, and making people feel uncomfortable in O’Rourkes. Deputies located him. He told them he was staying in a camper parked across the street and that he was about to go to sleep because he was extremely intoxicated. No other action was taken.
11/19 — A propane company notified the sheriff’s office before flaring off a propane tank in Driggs.
11/19 — A caller requested a welfare check on her son who was residing with his father. Officers determined the child appeared to be fine. The father later reported that his ex wouldn’t leave his property and was trying to take their child. He requested a trespass notice, which TCSO served to the woman. Both parties were advised to contact their attorneys for custodial matters.
11/19 — A Victor caller was notified that some of his horses were loose on Highway 31. He called the sheriff’s office to request traffic control while he rounded them up.