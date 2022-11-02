There were 219 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between October 21 and October 27. Officers performed 60 traffic stops, seven security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. Two drivers were cited for DUI and there was one accident.

10/21 — Officers attempted to make a warrant arrest but their target wasn’t home.

