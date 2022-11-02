There were 219 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between October 21 and October 27. Officers performed 60 traffic stops, seven security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. Two drivers were cited for DUI and there was one accident.
10/21 — Officers attempted to make a warrant arrest but their target wasn’t home.
10/21 — A caller reported that mailboxes had been run over and road signs damaged in Tetonia.
10/21 — A driver failed to yield to a stopped bus on Highway 33 around 3 p.m. The vehicle’s plate was recorded by the bus camera and the driver will be cited. A stop arm violation is a misdemeanor in Idaho and carries a fine of between $200 and $600. Don’t pass stopped school buses.
10/21 — A caller reported someone who appeared to be drunk driving outside of Victor. Deputies located the vehicle and observed that the driver was showing signs of impairment. He failed a breath test and was taken into custody, cited for first offense DUI, and released.
10/22 — A caller reported that he and his girlfriend had been in a verbal argument. There was no physical altercation so the couple was separated for the night and no charges were filed.
10/22 — Parents reported that their child had taken the family vehicle without permission. The car was later located by the parents, with the juvenile and her friend inside. Both occupants had been drinking. The friend refused to provide identifying information, so she was taken to the sheriff’s office. They were each released to the custody of their parents, and received juvenile notices for underage consumption. The second occupant also received a juvenile notice for resisting and obstructing an officer.
10/22 — A caller reported a very large fire in Tetonia. It turned out to be a controlled burn without a permit. Fire units advised the owner of the permitting process.
10/22 — An intoxicated man fell while riding an electric bike on the bike path. A friend was contacted to come pick him up.
10/23 — A caller reported a strange individual hanging around a Driggs neighborhood, and said items may have gone missing from a job site. The caller was advised to call back if the person returned or if any items were determined to have been stolen.
10/23 — A caller left a Victor bar and was unable to find their hotel. The wayward pedestrian was located and given a courtesy ride back to the Cobblestone Hotel.
10/24 — A Victor caller reported receiving a toll booth bill from a Texas road that they had never travelled on. The caller had recently ordered license plates that never arrived, so it was determined that the plates may have been stolen and used in Texas.
10/24 — A Driggs resident requested deputy assistance via text to 911. The reporting party had received a call from someone who seemed like they needed help. Dispatch made contact with the caller and determined that there was no emergency and it had likely been a pocket dial.
10/25 — A vehicle hit a structure at H&H Gas in Driggs. Camera footage was retrieved and deputies located the vehicle. The owner of the gas station was willing to work out the property damage with the driver and did not press charges.
10/25 — Dispatch received a report of loose pigs walking down Pine View Lane in Driggs. After the owner was notified, the pigs were returned home and the broken fence that enabled their escape was mended.
10/25 — The school resource officer received a report from parents who suspected their child and her friends were skipping school. The SRO located the juveniles at the skate park and advised them to return to class, and warned them of the consequences of truancy.
10/25 — TCSO received a report of sexual and physical abuse of a juvenile by an adult. The suspect was taken into custody. Forensic interviews were performed and the Department of Heath and Welfare took custody of the juvenile.
10/26 — TCSO received a report of sexual assault between juveniles. The case is currently under investigation.
10/26 — A caller reported that their car had been stolen out of the Broulim’s parking lot. The vehicle was later located on Main Street.
10/26 — A Driggs caller reported that gas had been siphoned out of their vehicle. The theft is under investigation.
10/27 — There was a three-vehicle accident near Valley Lumber that caused road blockage and some injuries. The driver responsible for the accident was cited for inattentive driving.
10/27 — An Alta resident was pulled over on Ski Hill Road for failure to maintain lanes. He was cited for second offense DUI and open container.
