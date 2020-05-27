There were 257 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between May 15 and May 21. Deputies performed 47 traffic stops and 40 security checks of local businesses. There were zero DUIs and one accident. Residents called in 61 controlled burns.
5/15 — One parent failed to attend a custodial exchange of a child with the other parent. The involved parties were advised to contact the court and their attorneys.
5/15 — A caller reported observing a woman trying to get out of a truck as a man appeared to be forcing her back in. Deputies located the couple at the hospital and determined the woman was intoxicated and had fallen down but was not cooperative when the man tried to transport her to the hospital.
5/15 — Parents reported that their son was receiving threatening phone calls. The caller turned out to be a friend who was pranking him.
5/15 — Dispatch received a 911 call from a hiker who got lost in the Bitch Creek area thinking it was Birch Creek in Clark County. Dispatch got his coordinates and contacted Teton County Search & Rescue, but deputies were able to find him before SAR mobilized. He was cold and wet but unharmed.
5/16 — Deputies assisted with traffic control for heavy equipment moving through Tetonia.
5/16 — There was a vehicle stranded on the highway near the Spud Drive-In. It was later removed.
5/16 — A caller reported seeing a building on fire in Driggs. Units responded and found several large logs burning in a field, but there were no structures on fire or threatened.
5/16 — A Tetonia caller reported an unknown person on their property. Deputies located the person and advised them of the complaint.
5/16 — A caller reported that a woman was making suicidal statements in texts to her family. She told deputies that she had taken several prescription medications. EMS units checked her and determined she hadn’t taken enough medicine to harm herself. She declined medical assistance and said she had a friend who would stay the night. She was given reference numbers to call, including the suicide hotline, in case of further concerns.
5/16 — A caller reported that a neighbor was yelling at his wife over the fence about harassment of her son. The neighbor was contacted and advised of the complaint. No one pressed charges.
5/16 — A caller reported a person camping on their property. The caller gathered the stranger’s items and put them over a fence, and posted a No Trespassing sign.
5/16 — A caller reported that he saw a vehicle driving down Darby Canyon with a dog running alongside. The driver then apparently took a pistol and shot twice out the car window into the ground. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle but Teton County, Wyoming, was advised of the suspicious activity.
5/17 — Dispatch received a report from the hospital about a toddler who had been bitten by a dog. A deputy made contact with the parents, who said it was a family dog and that the child had been playing with it when she was bitten.
5/17 — There was a fire alongside a road in Victor with no one around. Units located and extinguished the fire.
5/17 — Bates Bridge was vandalized with graffiti. The case is under investigation.
5/17 — A caller reported an older man on a motorcycle taking pictures of children playing at Sherman Park. The caller confronted the man and took pictures of him. Both parties had left the park by the time officers arrived.
5/17 — There was a report of a small pile of trees smoldering in Tetonia. Units responded and extinguished the fire.
5/17 — A Victor caller reported that a man was shooting a rifle or BB gun in his yard in town and possibly killing birds. He was located and given a warning.
5/17 — A caller reported that her partner was intoxicated and had pushed her down. He was located and cited for domestic assault in the presence of a child. The case is under investigation for more pending charges.
5/18 — Dispatch received a 911 call and heard distant yelling over the phone. Deputies responded to the house but no one answered the door. They searched the area and saw an individual inside the residence but the person refused to answer the door. The sheriff’s office received no further calls about the possible disturbance.
5/18 — A caller reported finding a wallet outside of some storage units in Driggs. While inventorying the contents of the wallet to find the owner’s contact information, the deputy found a small baggy of a white powdery substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine. The owner was contacted and arrangements were made for him to claim his wallet. When asked why he had cocaine, he said he didn’t know it was in there. He was asked if he had other illegal items and consented to a search of his person. The deputy found a marijuana grinder that the man admitted to owning. He later said he had purchased the cocaine several months ago and forgot it was in his wallet. He was charged for felony possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
5/19 — A caller reported that there was a woman outside her house screaming and that she had tried to open the garage. The woman was leaving as officers arrived. She said she had been invited over to pick up money. She was given a warning for trespassing and advised not to return.
5/19 — A caller reported being contacted by a neighbor who said her boyfriend had broken her wrist. Deputies spoke with the involved parties and did not find enough evidence for an arrest, but the case is still under investigation.
5/19 — A caller reported that her neighbor had complained multiple times about her dogs and appeared to have entered her home while she was away. She didn’t want to press charges but wanted the incident documented.
5/20 — A man who had previously been trespassed from Victor City Hall returned. He left before officers arrived.
5/20 — A carbon monoxide alarm went off in an Alta home. Units responded and cleared the scene.
5/21 — A Victor caller reported that a small calf had gone missing from their ranch.
5/21 — A driver rear-ended a pick-up pulling a trailer north of Victor. One vehicle had to be towed and the driver was cited for following too closely.
5/21 — A caller reported that her neighbor had mooned her. The case is under investigation but the sheriff’s office does not think there are grounds for an indecent exposure charge.
5/21 — There were three dogs loose in Victor. The owner was given a warning for dogs at large.
