There were 268 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between May 14 and May 20. Officers performed 43 traffic stops and 28 security checks of local businesses. There were three accidents and three DUIs, and residents called in 52 controlled burns.
5/14 — A parent reported a runaway boy who hadn’t returned home from school. The sheriff’s office put out an attempt to locate, but the boy returned home before further action was needed.
5/14 — A Victor caller reported possible gunshots in the area of a subdivision. Another caller then reported that it was fireworks. Deputies located the person who was shooting the fireworks and advised him of the noise complaint.
5/14 — A Victor caller reported that two unknown men who were wearing dark clothes had walked around the residence and peered into the master bedroom. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the individuals. A neighbor reported observing a vehicle drive away. Deputies performed a special patrol but saw no more suspicious activity.
5/15 — There was a one-vehicle rollover north of Victor. The driver was detained after being suspected of DUI. A search of the vehicle yielded open containers. He was cited for DUI and open container.
5/15 — A juvenile refused to return to residential school until the sheriff’s office helped persuade him and the juvenile probation officer gave him a courtesy ride.
5/15 — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a stolen vehicle that was possibly heading eastbound into Teton County. Deputies were unable to locate the car.
5/15 — A fire was reported in Victor inside the walls of a building. Units arrived and extinguished the electrical fire, and contacted Fall River Electric to perform follow-up electrical work on the building.
5/16 — A driver was pulled over for having no headlights in downtown Victor. The driver, who was from the British Virgin Islands, failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI. She was later given a courtesy ride back to her rental.
5/16 — A caller reported seeing smoke outside of Driggs. It was a controlled burn but the property owner was burning hazardous material and had already had his burn permit pulled.
5/16 — There was a report of a vehicle stuck in snow on Ashton Flagg Ranch Road. Fremont County Search & Rescue responded.
5/16 — A vehicle caught fire in Victor. The owner was able to extinguish it before fire units arrived.
5/16 — A parent said her kid was causing problems at home. Deputies spoke with the family and advised the kid to behave.
5/16 — A caller reported that her intoxicated husband was refusing to leave their home. Deputies assisted on the scene while the husband arranged a ride to a friend’s house to stay for the evening.
5/17 — An Alta caller reported that a residential propane tank had lost its lid and was spewing propane. The utilities were shut off and fire units remained on the scene until the propane company got there.
5/17 — A collapsible camper trailer was stolen and later located in Madison County.
5/17 — A caller reported dropping her wallet at a car wash. When she went back to look for it, it was gone. The business has security camera footage of an individual picking up the wallet. The case is under investigation.
5/17 — A caller reported that a woman jumped in front of their vehicle in a possible attempt to hurt herself. The caller gave the woman a ride back to her residence and requested a welfare check by TCSO. Deputies had no further information about her and were unable to locate her.
5/18 — A dog attacked another dog in downtown Driggs. The owner was located and cited for dog and large. Another resident also called in the loose dog.
5/19 — A caller reported that someone had taken $1,000 in cash from their residence and written a note in Spanish with marker on the window. The case is under investigation.
5/19 — There was a report of pallets and fencing items left illegally near a Driggs dumpster. The HOA president was advised to tell all residents to call in future illegal dumping immediately.
5/19 — A driver was pulled over near Tetonia for failing to stop at a stop sign. He admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the car and to using methamphetamine before driving. He was taken into custody for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana and mushrooms, and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.
5/20 — A caller reported hitting a deer in Bonneville County. The call was transferred.
5/20 — A suspect was arrested for the theft of construction tools and materials from job sites. He was taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail on grand theft charges.
5/20 — A caller reported that he had been at a Victor gas station when five men forced him at gun point to get into a car. He said he was held in Idaho Falls until the next day when a friend came and picked him up. The possible kidnapping is under investigation.