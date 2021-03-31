There were 199 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 20 and March 26. Officers performed 50 traffic stops and 17 security checks of local businesses. There were three accidents, three DUIs, and two ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
3/20 — A caller reported that a vehicle on Valley Centre Drive needed to be removed after getting high-sided on a landscaping boulder. Deputies performed traffic control while a towing company removed the car.
3/20 — A caller reported that a family member might have given out passwords to various online accounts. No identify theft had been perpetrated, but the caller wanted the incident documented just in case.
3/21 — A caller reported seeing white smoke coming from near a Teton Springs residence. Fire units responded and determined it was actually steam rising off of melting snow.
3/21 — TCSO received a report of a vehicle off the road in a ditch north of Driggs. Deputies responded to the crash and an ambulance was dispatched to check the driver for possible head injury. The driver, an Idaho Falls resident, failed field sobriety tests, blew over the legal limit and was cited and released for DUI.
3/21 — A deputy pulled over a vehicle in downtown Tetonia for a license plate violation. The passenger was given a citation for having an open container and the driver was given a warning for having an obstructed plate.
3/21 — A deputy pulled over a vehicle in downtown Driggs and detected the odor of alcohol and observed indicators of intoxication in the driver. She refused field sobriety tests and breath tests. She was cited and released for DUI and given a verbal warning for having open containers in the vehicle.
3/22 — A Driggs caller reported individuals smoking marijuana in a residence. Deputies responded but were unable to make contact with anyone in the house.
3/22 — A driver went into a ditch in Victor and hit a communications box, then fled the scene of the accident. There was minor damage to the property but no witnesses to identify the vehicle. A report was taken for the damage.
3/23 — There was a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 32 and 33 when one vehicle drifted into the other lane and collided with a second car, and a third car left the road trying to avoid the collision. The occupants of the two vehicles involved in the collision were transported to the hospital and the driver who caused the accident was cited for failure to drive in the proper lane. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
3/24 — A caller reported unknown individuals trespassing on a Tetonia development. Officers made contact with the property managers and advised them on how to most effectively post No Trespassing signs.
3/24 — A resident called TCSO with questions about mailing THC and marijuana for medicinal purposes. The caller was advised that sending illicit substances through the mail was illegal and was directed toward legal options.
3/25 — A caller was concerned because an unknown individual had dropped off a bike at a family member’s residence without making contact with anyone.
3/26 — A car went off the road in Victor. While investigating the crash, deputies determined the driver was intoxicated. He was cited for DUI and given a courtesy ride to his destination; the vehicle was towed.
3/26 — There was a two-vehicle accident on Highway 31. One driver was cited for an improper left hand turn.
3/26 — A Driggs caller reported a disturbance at a neighboring house. Deputies responded and determined it had been a verbal altercation and that alcohol was involved. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.