There were 186 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 19 and February 25. Officers performed 21 traffic stops and 16 security checks of local businesses. There were seven accidents, ten slide-offs, zero DUIs, and one ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
2/19 — There was a vehicle vs. semi truck accident in Victor. No one sustained injuries but the vehicle had to be towed. A report was taken.
2/19 — A Driggs resident requested assistance getting her husband back to the house after he was released from the hospital. EMT units responded to help.
2/19 — Deputies executed a search warrant at a Victor residence. The search yielded controlled substances and paraphernalia. Both parties present were cited and released.
2/19 — A caller was concerned that intoxicated men who had been asked to leave a party would return. The call was documented but no further action was required that night.
2/20 — A Driggs resident requested a carbon monoxide alarm check. Units responded and found no sign of a CO leak.
2/20 — A vehicle was egged overnight in Driggs. The vandalism caused no lasting damage and a report was taken.
2/20 — A caller reported that snowmobilers appeared to be harassing elk north of Driggs. Information was given to Idaho Fish & Game.
2/20 — A caller reported a mother moose in the Broulim’s parking lot and said the animal was acting in an aggressive manner. IDF&G was notified.
2/21 — Teton County, Wyoming requested assistance from Teton County, Idaho in responding to an accident involving a truck and a snowmobile that happened on Stateline Road near South Leigh. The snowmobiler was seriously injured in the collision and had to be flown to Idaho Falls.
2/21 — A caller reported that during an argument, his girlfriend had taken his phone and locked him out of the car. He went into a Driggs business to use the phone and request assistance. A deputy arrived and spoke to both parties, who had already resolved their disagreement.
2/21 — Parents reported that their son had entered their home while they were away and accosted the housesitter. Deputies arrived and took the subject into custody for battery.
2/21 — A caller reported finding a deceased woman at her own residence. The cause of death is currently under investigation.
2/21 — A deputy observed people in a black sedan spinning donuts in the high school parking lot. He made contact with the occupants and detected the odor of marijuana. A vehicle search yielded a controlled substance. The driver was cited and released and the passenger’s parents were notified. The passenger was given a juvenile notice for possession.
2/22 — A Victor resident reported that neighbors were being rowdy after midnight. Deputies spoke with the noisy neighbors, who agreed to be quiet.
2/22 — There was a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile that had happened several times over a period of time several years ago. The allegations are under investigation.
2/22 — There was a car accident on private property in Tetonia. The parties exchanged insurance information.
2/22 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident in Tetonia. The deceased deer was located and removed from the highway.
2/23 — A business reported that medical records and court documents were found to be compromised by a hacker but there was no evidence that financial information was stolen.
2/23 — A caller reported that truck with a plow on it had almost struck people walking dogs near Big Eddy. Deputies were unable to locate the truck.
2/23 — A caller reported that her boyfriend would not leave their residence when asked to do so after a verbal altercation. Deputies made contact with the caller, who said she would leave the house for the night.
2/24 — After performing a traffic stop in Victor an officer determined the driver had a warrant out of Madison County. He was taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail.
2/24 — There was a vehicle vs. road grader accident in Victor. The car had to be towed.
2/24 — A stolen gun was reported to the sheriff’s office. The theft is under investigation.
2/24 — A caller reported a domestic battery that had occurred the prior night. The suspect had been issued a civil protection order and violated it. He was located and taken into custody on charges of felony domestic battery, interference with a 911 call, and violation of a CPO. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
2/24 — Dispatch received a 911 call, but the caller, a juvenile, hung up, and then called back. A deputy responded to the home and determined the caller was upset about curfew, and advised the kid about appropriate uses of 911.
2/25 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident in Tetonia. A report was taken.
2/25 — There was a snow plow vs. trailer accident in Driggs. No report was required.
2/25 — A caller reported that there was a van down by the river at Big Eddy. IDF&G was notified.
2/25 — A deputy made contact with an individual walking down the highway north of Driggs. He said he was charging his electric vehicle at the distillery’s charging station and was walking back to the Super 8.