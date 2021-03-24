There were 235 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 12 and March 18. Officers performed 56 traffic stops and 27 security checks of local businesses. There were six accidents, one DUI, and six ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
3/12 — A caller reported neighbors in a verbal altercation. Deputies responded, and found the male party to be intoxicated. He was asked to leave the residence, and given a courtesy ride home.
3/12 — An adult male was arrested on a Teton County warrant for failure to appear in court. His original charges were for disturbing the peace, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
3/13 — A vehicle struck a deer. Since the damage to the vehicle was minor and there were no injuries, no report was taken.
3/13 — During a traffic stop for a minor violation, deputies discovered that the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited accordingly.
3/14 — There was a rear-end collision outside the Victor Valley Market. Due to moderate damage, parties exchanged insurance information, and a report was taken.
3/15 — A caller reported a dog that had been struck by a vehicle and was deceased in the roadway. Deputies responded and were able to remove the animal from the road.
3/15 — A caller reported that a trespasser was riding a snowmobile across their private property. The rider was identified, and deputies made contact. The individual was given a warning to ride on their own property or on public trails, and to respect private property.
3/16 — A caller wished to report of damaged mailboxes in Tetonia. It is unclear whether the boxes were damaged on purpose, or as the result of an accident. The incident has been documented.
3/16 — A northbound vehicle left the roadway, collided with a traffic sign, and managed to navigate back onto the roadway before coming to a stop in a local business’ roadside lot. A report was taken for damage to the signpost, and the driver was released to their parents with a citation for driving illegally on a restricted license.
3/16 — An adult male was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear at his court date. The original charge was malicious injury to property; he was transported to Madison County Jail.
3/16 — A student at Victor Elementary School reported that they received a note from a classmate that included threats. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, parents, and staff, and determined that there was no viable threat to the student, only a joke made in regrettable playground taste.
3/17 — A caller reported that a neighboring business had an open garage door and an audible alarm sounding. Deputies and the owner responded; the door had been newly installed and was malfunctioning. There was no other evidence of suspicious activity.
3/17 — Deputies responded to a call for a fight in progress. When they arrived, they determined that the fight was not physical, but only verbal in nature. The parties agreed to separate for the night, and no report or arrests were made.
3/18 — A caller reported that an individual leaving their residence had been drinking heavily and had made suicidal statements. Deputies were able to locate the individual and make a traffic stop. He was charged with felony eluding, DUI, resisting and obstructing, and carrying a firearm while under the influence. He was taken into protective custody and transferred to Madison County.
3/18 — A company attempting to serve a Teton County woman legal papers called her listed number, and instead spoke to a male who claimed to have already killed the woman. Deputies made contact with her, and determined that she was safe. The number, in fact, belonged to an ex-boyfriend, who found some measure of humor in misleading the service company.