There were 207 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 16 and March 4. Officers performed 50 traffic stops, 19 security checks of local businesses, and seven public assists. There were four accidents, four slide-offs, four DUIs, and three ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
2/26 — There was an accident involving a box truck and an SUV on the highway north of Victor. There were no injuries but both vehicles had to be towed.
2/26 — There was a two-vehicle accident when one person rear-ended another north of Victor. Traffic was blocked while one car was removed. The driver responsible for the accident was cited for following too closely.
2/26 — Officers assisted a driver whose vehicle had broken down at the Driggs car wash.
2/27 — A caller reported that a man in dark clothing was walking along the highway north of Driggs. Deputies made contact and discovered he was the same person who had been called in the week prior for leaving his electric car to charge at the distillery and walking back to his hotel.
2/27 — There was a two-vehicle accident in Tetonia. Both cars were totaled and ambulance units transported the occupants to the hospital.
2/28 — A car was pulled over on Main Street in Driggs for displaying fictitious plates. The driver and passenger received citations for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
2/28 — A driver was pulled over in Victor for having no front license plate. He showed indications of impaired driving, failed field sobriety tests, and was cited for DUI.
3/1 — A caller reported a man who appeared to be very intoxicated near the Grand Targhee shuttle stop. He was given a courtesy ride home.
3/1 — There was a report of a snowmachine that caught fire in Victor. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished.
3/1 — A caller wanted to report an attempted blackmail scam. They were directed to the online FBI reporting site and encouraged to change their passwords.
3/1 — A caller reported vandalism at the Colter Building in Driggs. Some individuals had been seen on the third floor and there was indecipherable graffiti on the wall. The property manager identified possible suspects and the case is under investigation.
3/1 — A caller observed on a home surveillance system that someone suspicious had attempted to enter a vacant Driggs apartment. Deputies responded and found a cleaning crew at the house.
3/1 — A Driggs caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area several times over 24 hours. Deputies responded and determined the sound was wildlife deterrent, and Idaho Fish & Game confirmed that the property owner had requested a propane cannon to keep wildlife away from his hay.
3/2 — A driver was pulled over in Tetonia for speeding and driving erratically. He appeared impaired, failed field sobriety and breath tests, and was charged with DUI.
3/2 — A school district administrator reported a possible case of child abuse and also contacted Child Protective Services. The case is under investigation.
3/3 — A caller reported seeing a single vehicle off the road after midnight. The reporting party attempted to assist the driver but found him unconscious in the driver’s seat with the car still running. Deputies arrived and tried to talk to the driver, who was still unresponsive. They had to break his window to determine if he was still breathing. Ambulances arrived and the man, a resident of Nampa, was cleared medically and taken into custody for DUI.
3/3 — A Driggs caller reported juveniles in the area wiggling doorknobs and causing a commotion. Deputies responded and determined that it was actually people looking for their vacation rental.
3/3 — A caller reported that a friend was exhibiting suicidal signs. Deputies arrived and the individual voluntarily surrendered his firearms to them. He was given information on contacting suicide prevention services.
3/4 — A driver was pulled over in Victor for speeding and taken into custody for DUI and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.
3/4 — There was a report of a possible disturbance and a screaming woman in a Driggs neighborhood. Deputies made contact with the residents and determined the source of the sound was teens in a hot tub. The partiers were advised to keep it down.