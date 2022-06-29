There were 290 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between June 17 and June 23. Officers performed 86 traffic stops, 20 security checks of local businesses, and six public assists. They responded to five accidents and one DUI. Residents called in 22 controlled burns.
6/17 — Trees blown down by a wind event took out a powerline at Trail Creek Nursery. The powerline was sparking and smoke was emitted, but nothing caught fire before Fall River Electric and Teton County Fire responded and contained the line. The line was repaired, and the response took around 45 minutes.
6/17 — A former roommate refused to leave the premises of a Driggs resident. Deputies performed a civil standby, and the individual left after gathering some belongings from the garage.
6/17 — A property manager reported damage and theft at one of their short-term rentals. Upon arrival deputies located a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and evidence of indoor drug use. A report was taken and citations are pending upon identification of the tenants.
6/17 — Deputies received a call from a concerned driver that indicated a vehicle driving erratically off of the roadway near the intersection of Highway 33 and South Bates Rd. The vehicle in question was located and its driver was taken into custody. After initially refusing a breath test, the individual consented and was charged with felony DUI. The driver blew three times the legal limit, and it was his third DUI in ten years. The individual was a resident of Wyoming. He was transferred to Madison County Jail where he awaited arraignment.
6/18 — A recent divorcee went to the couple’s shared property and changed its locks illegally. The individual was cited for malicious injury to property.
6/19 — Assault was reported at Main St. and Center Ave. in Tetonia after an incident of road rage resulted in one driver brandishing a firearm in broad daylight at another. The incident is under investigation.
6/20 — A lost child was found after disappearing from a field trip at the Geo Center in Driggs. The child was found safe at home. Deputies followed the lead and confirmed the child’s health and safety.
6/21 — A single-vehicle rollover occurred near the Bitch Creek bridge outside of Tetonia, possibly the result of a mechanical error. The vehicle was towed away and the driver was unharmed. The driver was not under the influence of substances or alcohol. A report was taken for the damage.
6/21 — An accident was reported to deputies right west of the stoplight in Driggs. A vehicle jumped the curb and ran into a tree. The driver was cited for reckless driving and a report was taken for damage to the vehicle and the property.
6/22 — A report of burglary was taken by deputies after several self-storage units had their locks cut north of Victor near Ashenvale Cir. An investigation is underway.
6/22 — An individual was defrauded out of nearly $50,000 over the last several months as a result of a cryptocurrency exchange scam. The incident is under investigation.
6/22 — Nearby property owners reported vandalism at the old Victor Elementary School. Windows were shattered and graffiti was observed. The incident is under investigation.
6/22 — A two-vehicle accident occurred outside of Tetonia, with one vehicle suffering extensive damage. There were no injuries and one vehicle had to be towed away. A report was taken.
6/23 — More storage units had their locks cut north of Victor. The incident is under investigation. TCSO has not ruled out a possible tie to the earlier incident near Ashenvale Cir.