There were 262 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between June 5 and June 11. Officers performed 45 traffic stops, nine public assists, and 56 security checks of local businesses. There were three accidents and two DUIs. Residents called in 34 controlled burns.
6/5 — There was a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 31. A report was taken for insurance purposes.
6/5 — A woman was trespassed from the airport after causing a commotion there and telling staff that planes should not be leaving the valley because of COVID.
6/5 — A Victor caller was concerned of a large fire nearby that was causing ashes to fall on her house. Dispatch confirmed that it was a controlled burn. Another caller later reported the same controlled burn because flames were still visible after dark. Fire units advised that the burn was being monitored, but later hosed down the fire to reduce neighborly conflicts.
6/6 — A driver was pulled over on Little Avenue for improper registration and possible intoxication. He failed field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. He was cited and released for first offense DUI and open container.
6/6 — A caller reported that her husband was intoxicated and had grabbed her and twisted her hand, causing injury. Deputies responded and determined that the physical altercation had been mutual and that there had also been some hair-pulling. The man was referred to the prosecutor’s office for probation violation and the woman was provided information on the Family Safety Network and seeking a civil protection order. No arrests were made.
6/6 — A caller reported a possible propane leak in Driggs. Fire units shut off the outdoor tank and located the leak. The propane company was advised.
6/6 — A deputy observed juveniles driving an ATV in Driggs without wearing helmets or seat belts. Their parents were located and advised of the helmet laws in Idaho.
6/6 — A caller reported that an individual was making vague threats during the large protest in Victor. He then drove off and deputies were unable to locate him.
6/6 — A caller reported that someone had stolen a generator from his campsite at Mike Harris. The theft is under investigation.
6/7 — A Victor caller reported that neighbors were having a loud party outside at 8 p.m. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the noise.
6/7 — A caller reported that his friend had been threatened and he wanted it documented in case anything happened.
6/8 — A caller requested assistance getting to a crisis center because she was considering self harm. Deputies located her and provided courtesy transport to the Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls.
6/8 — A caller reported that her grandmother had given bank account and credit card information to a scammer. She was given a fraud packet to begin to take care of the issue.
6/8 — There was a report of a man sitting outside the Victor gas station asking customers for money. Deputies located him and advised him of the complaint. Arrangements were made for him to be picked up by a local taxi service.
6/9 — A caller reported fraudulent credit card charges. The identity theft is under investigation.
6/9 — There was a camper parked in downtown Driggs for several weeks. Deputies determined it was not a hazard or blocking the road and advised the caller to contact the City of Driggs about the city ordinance.
6/10 — A deputy offered assistance to a person with a flat tire parked north of Victor. The driver was awaiting a ride from a friend and the car was safely parked at the storage units until it could be fixed.
6/10 — Dispatch received a 911 call from Grassy Lake Reservoir and transferred the call to Teton County, Wyoming.
6/10 — A caller reported neighbors playing extremely loud music. An officer advised the caller that if the noise seemed malicious, the neighbors could be cited with disturbing the peace, and also advised the parties to try and work out the conflict civilly.
6/10 — There was a fender bender in the Broulim’s parking lot. A report was taken.
6/10 — A caller reported hearing a loud explosion in Victor. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the sound.
6/10 — A caller was concerned about the noise caused by juveniles riding motorbikes off-road in the area at 8:30 p.m. The caller was advised of when quiet hours begin and the rules of the road.
6/10 — An off-duty dispatcher informed the sheriff’s office that a driver in a black sedan had pulled into his driveway and started shouting at his house, then left the area. Deputies located the car in Victor, parked with its reverse lights on in another driveway. The driver failed field sobriety tests and was cited and released for DUI. His vehicle was towed and he was given a courtesy ride to his Victor residence.
6/11 — A caller reported that when he arrived at his house, a door was open and a safe was missing. Upon investigating, deputies located the safe and determined there had been no actual theft.
6/11 — There was a motorcycle vs. deer accident near Pine Creek Pass. The biker was alert and conscious but was Life Flighted to Idaho Falls. Idaho State Police took the report for the accident.
6/11 — A caller reported that her relative had sent her videos with suicidal statements. An ambulance staged in the area while officers made contact with the relative. She was intoxicated and superficial cuts on her arms. She refused all ambulance service and was given the number for the suicide hotline and told to contact her counselor. Officers checked on her again later in the evening and she did not require further assistance.
6/11 — A deputy made contact with the occupants of a parked vehicle on 8000S and found that they were playing Pokemon Go.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.