(This log includes two weeks of calls.) There were 558 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between June 19 and July 1. Officers performed 126 traffic stops, 48 security checks of local businesses, and 18 public assists. There were 11 accidents and six DUIs.
6/19 — A driver was pulled over on South Bates for going 58 mph in a 35 zone. He was cited and released for first offense DUI.
6/21 — A caller said that during an argument, her daughter had made statements about causing harm to herself. Deputies arrived and spoke with the parties involved and found no indication of suicidal behavior. They performed civil standby so the daughter could collect her belongings and leave the residence.
6/22 — A caller said he was assaulted by a neighbor while he was spraying weeds on an easement they shared. The suspect was located and cited for misdemeanor battery.
6/23 — A caller said she had been the victim of credit card fraud. Her credit card company had advised that it would be closing the account after several hacks but the caller needed documentation from the sheriff’s office.
6/23 — There was a report of an intoxicated man who spent several hours in the upstairs lounge at Broulim’s. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation then released.
6/24 — A caller reported the theft of a firearm that had occurred a year prior. Information about the stolen firearm was entered into the national database.
6/24 — A driver was pulled over in downtown Victor and failed field sobriety tests. He refused to give a breath sample and was transported to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw, then cited for first offense DUI.
6/24 — A caller reported a reckless driver on Cedron. Deputies located the driver and took him into custody for DUI, open container, and driving without a license.
6/25 — Graffiti was found in the bathroom at the Tetonia park, and a stop sign also went missing. The vandalism is under investigation.
6/25 — The day after Music on Main, the Teton Valley Foundation reported that a resident had brought birds to that Thursday’s show and one bird went missing. TVF expected to find the bird deceased during clean up but it was actually found alive. Dispatch attempted to contact possible owners but were unable to determine who had lost a bird.
6/25 — A driver was pulled over for speeding at Cottonwood Corner in Driggs. The deputy performed a search of the vehicle and the driver was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
6/26 — A driver was pulled over in Victor and cited for DUI and possession of marijuana.
6/26 — A caller reported a reckless driver south of Driggs. Deputies located the vehicle and cited a juvenile for underage DUI. He was released to the custody of his mother.
6/26 — A caller reported a reckless driver on South Bates. Deputies located and pulled over the vehicle. The driver failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI, open container, and child endangerment because there were two children in the vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
6/28 — A caller reported that his $8,000 mountain bike had been stolen off the back of his vehicle overnight. The theft is under investigation.
6/28 — A caller reported that her son had thrown a rock onto Highway 31 and broke a window on a passing camper. The owner of the camper did not stop. Deputies spoke with the family but did not take a report for the damage.
6/28 — There was a report of a literal dumpster fire at the Victor Valley Market. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
6/28 — A caller reported that short-term renters at a neighboring Driggs apartment had left marijuana and a bong out on the back porch. Deputies arrived and found the items. Four renters were cited for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
6/29 — There was a vehicle vs. coyote collision north of Victor. A report was taken for the damage.
6/29 — A caller reported that someone had moved a sign from her yard to her porch, knocked on the door, and left. She said she had a suspect but did not wish to speak to a deputy.
6/30 — Wyoming Highway Patrol reported a vehicle vs. deer collision just over the state line. Deputies responded but were unable to locate either the car or the animal.
6/30 — A concerned caller reported that there was an unsupervised child at the Driggs City Park who was swearing at people and had been there all afternoon. Deputies located the kid and followed him to his house, where they made contact with his mother. While speaking with her, they observed a man in the house who had a Teton County warrant out for the manufacture or sale of controlled substances. He was taken into custody and later bonded out.
6/30 — A caller said she had sold an item on the internet and received a check for more than the price of the item. The buyer asked her to Venmo back the difference. She then attempted to cash the check and it bounced. A report was taken for the fraud.
6/30 — A man turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on a Teton County warrant for probation violation, after an original charge of DUI.
7/1 — A driver was pulled over in Tetonia and consented to a search of the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine.
7/1 — A caller advised of possible poaching or hunting on his property. Idaho Fish & Game attempted to locate people in the area but did not find anyone who was trespassing.
7/1 — A youth group that was climbing in the Wind Cave area needed assistance. The call was transferred to Teton County, Wyoming.