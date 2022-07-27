There were 298 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between July 15 and July 21. Officers performed 92 traffic stops, 15 security checks of local businesses, and five public assists. They responded to six accidents and four DUIs. Residents called in 14 controlled burns.

7/15 — There was a two-vehicle accident west of Victor. One driver was cited for failure to maintain lanes. There were no injuries, and a report was taken for damages.