There were 298 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between July 15 and July 21. Officers performed 92 traffic stops, 15 security checks of local businesses, and five public assists. They responded to six accidents and four DUIs. Residents called in 14 controlled burns.
7/15 — There was a two-vehicle accident west of Victor. One driver was cited for failure to maintain lanes. There were no injuries, and a report was taken for damages.
7/15 — An incorrigible juvenile was reported in Victor. His parents called in the services of deputies who arrived shortly thereafter, and convinced the juvenile to listen to his mother. Two days later the same juvenile was reported to deputies as a runaway. They quickly located him with a friend and returned him to his parent’s custody.
7/16 — A traffic stop for speed outside of Victor led to a field sobriety test, which the driver failed. The driver was just under two times the legal limit. Deputies cited and released the individual for first offense DUI.
7/16 — A non-permitted fire that was left alone was called into Teton County Fire by a passerby. Crews cleared the fire promptly. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that a controlled burn must be permitted, and called in before starting the fire and after it is extinguished.
7/16 — Deputies pulled a vehicle over in Victor upon reports of reckless driving after tailgating another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence and, after a field sobriety test, was cited for open container and DUI. The individual also did not possess a valid driver’s license. The driver was additionally cited for driving without a license and following too close. They were released to the custody of their family.
7/16 — A newly purchased vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle accident between Victor and Driggs. The vehicle had to be removed by a tow truck. A report was taken for the damage. There were no injuries.
7/17 — A short-term rental property in Victor caught fire. Teton County Fire responded and quickly extinguished the small structure fire. Damage was minimal. The cause is unknown, but Fall River Electric responded and cleared the property.
7/17 — A vehicle rear-ended another near the intersection of Old Jackson Highway and Highway 33. There was minimal damage, and no one was harmed. One driver was cited for following too close.
7/17 — A reporting party called the TCSO office to report a reckless and potentially impaired driver. Deputies located the vehicle, and an adult female was taken into custody after refusing a breath test. The results of the blood draw have not been processed yet. The driver also had an outstanding warrant out of Fremont County for failing to appear in court after leaving the scene of an accident. The subject was transported to Madison County Jail.
Later the next day (7/18), the driver returned to the TCSO office to pick up the vehicle she was in with another individual driving a second vehicle. Deputies found cause to search the vehicle. Both individuals would end up being cited with an open container. The driver of the second vehicle also was cited for driving with a suspended license.
7/18 — A Victor resident’s bank account was hacked into. No funds were touched, although personal information was altered. The resident was advised to have their financial institution monitor the accounts.
7/21 — A runaway juvenile out of Colorado was located in Teton County. The juvenile was located on the back porch of a residence. The juvenile was a resident of El Paso County in Colorado, and authorities there were notified. TCSO helped the individual find housing arrangements that were needed before the subject’s parents could drive up to pick them up.
7/21 — Deputies responded to a report of assault over a disputed bill in Driggs. The reporting party advised that an angered subject made threats, but nothing escalated into battery before deputies arrived. The subject ended up leaving the property. The victim declined to press charges.
7/21 — A driver was pulled over near Victor and during the traffic stop deputies found cause to search the vehicle. Deputies suspected the individual to be impaired. During the search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was found, along with paraphernalia and an open container. Since it was a felony narcotics charge, the individual was detained and transported to Madison County for arraignment.
7/21 — An adult female was cited for first offense DUI in Driggs after a traffic stop. A field sobriety test indicated she was over two times the legal limit. The driver was cited and released to the custody of her family.