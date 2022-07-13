There were 404 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between July 1 and July 7. Officers performed 162 traffic stops, 31 security checks of local businesses, and ten public assists. They responded to six accidents and zero DUIs. Residents called in 20 controlled burns.
7/1 — A caller reported a physical altercation between two family members who were intoxicated. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parties. Charges are pending.
7/1 — An individual sent $1,000 of Bitcoin to a scam caller in Madison County. A report was taken of the fraud and forwarded to Madison County law enforcement.
7/1 — A fraudulent bank account was opened up in a victim’s name. The sheriff’s office is awaiting additional information from the victim before filing a report.
7/1 — A caller reported that someone was illegally inhabiting their house. Deputies found the woman and cited her for breaking and entering and malicious injury to property, and trespassed her from the property.
7/1 — Three juveniles unlawfully entered the old Victor Elementary School and broke windows in the building. The parents were notified and the juveniles were issued notices for vandalism.
7/1 — A caller reported that a neighbor had entered their home uninvited, but did not wish to press charges.
7/1 — A caller reported that nude photos had been sent to his parent’s phone. He declined to take further action but said he would follow up with TCSO if it occurred again.
7/1 — A caller reported a misdelivered package that had a toxic contents warning label. The package was taken to the correct address.
7/1 — A traffic stop resulted in a local warrant arrest. The individual was transported to Madison County Jail.
7/1 — A parent reported a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was entered into the national database, and was located and returned home a couple days later.
7/2 — There was a vehicular fire at a farm in Tetonia. It had been mostly extinguished when fire units arrived.
7/2 — Teton County SAR and emergency units responded to Henderson Canyon where a man on a dirt bike had been injured. He was transported by air to EIRMC.
7/3 — Deputies responded to a report of a verbal altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The fight was not physical and the couple agreed to separate for the evening.
7/3 — A 911 caller reported that a father and his adult daughter were slapping each other. Deputies arrived and determined they had been engaged in mutual combat and had sustained superficial injuries, but neither wished to press charges. The pair was separated for the evening.
7/3 — A caller reported that someone had driven past their home on South Bates and fired several shots from the vehicle. The reporting party did not have a vehicle description or license plate. There was no property damage.
7/3 — TCSO received a report of an adult who assaulted a juvenile at a party. The suspect was located and cited for battery.
7/4 — During a traffic stop in downtown Driggs, a juvenile driver was cited for possession of a controlled substance and turned over to the custody of his family.
7/4 — An off-duty deputy observed a woman attempting to flag down passing vehicles outside of Victor before the parade. An on-duty deputy responded but was unable to locate the woman.
7/4 — A caller reported that during an altercation, her husband had hit her and then threatened to shoot himself and left the area. He was later located and found to be safe and calm. He was charged with domestic battery.
7/4 — Two pedestrians were nearly struck by a car while crossing the street in downtown Victor. They flagged down the driver who exhibited road rage. A verbal altercation ensued and the driver left the scene. The parties declined to press charges.
7/4 — A caller reported that two men had tried to break into his residence then began destroying items on his property, causing around $1,000 of damage to vehicles and security equipment. The suspects were later located and cited.
7/4 — The remnants of the large fire on Cedron that first started from a controlled burn in May began to smolder and smoke again and was managed with water. Teton County Fire & Rescue expects the smoldering to continue on and off until snow falls.
7/5 — There was a one-vehicle rollover in Tetonia. Deputies located the driver and cited him for failure to report an accident, leaving the scene, underage consumption of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of insurance and registration.
7/5 — A caller reported that a known suspect was stealing gravel from the ITD pit north of Victor. The theft is under investigation.
7/5 — A caller reported a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend over shared dog ownership and said she was concerned about his increasing aggressiveness. A deputy responded and advised her of the process of seeking a civil protection order.
7/5 — One car rear-ended another in Tetonia. The driver responsible was cited for following too closely.
7/6 — A caller reported that a man was walking in traffic near the courthouse, waving his arms around, and flipping people off. Deputies were unable to locate him.
7/6 — Idaho Fish & Game wrote a citation after catching someone fishing without a license at Connie’s Pond.
7/7 — A caller reported that the ag building at the Teton Valley Museum had been vandalized with spray paint. The case is under investigation.
7/7 — Dispatch received an unfounded report of an accident after a driver outside of Tetonia braked abruptly for an animal in the road and vehicle monitoring system mistook the motion for a crash and alerted TCSO.
7/7 — A man who was angry at people speeding in Henderson Canyon brandished a gun at a passing car and was taken into custody, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and transported to Madison County Jail.
7/7 — A Driggs caller said that her boyfriend was in a confrontation with a motorist who had been speeding down their street. There was no physical altercation or firearm involved and deputies cleared.
7/7 — Two minors were cited for underage consumption of alcohol at the old Victor Elementary School.
7/7 — Event security witnessed a physical altercation during Music on Main. The victim wanted to press charges but officers were unable to locate the assailant.
7/7 — A caller advised of a lost cell phone that appeared, based on device tracking, to be in a neighbor’s house. The people at the residence claimed not to have the phone. An argument ensued. The case is still under investigation.