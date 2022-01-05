(This log includes two weeks of calls). There were 220 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 17 and December 23. Officers performed 58 traffic stops, 29 security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. There were eight controlled burns. There were also 13 slide-offs, seven accidents, and two DUIs. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
12/17: A vehicle slid off of Highway 33 and careened into the truck displayed in front of the Spud Drive-In. The truck suffered front-end damage, but the rear end and giant potato remained unaffected. The vehicle that hit the truck left the scene, and the accident was ruled a hit-and-run. An investigation is underway but is at a standstill until further information comes forward.
12/17: An individual was found deceased outside of their residence near Victor. Family members found the individual and TCSO determined there are no signs of foul play. The call was then handed over to the Teton County coroner.
12/18: A report of an intoxicated driver was given to TCSO deputies who identified the vehicle and pulled it over for following too close. The driver failed field sobriety tests and blew over the legal limit. An open container was also found in the vehicle.
12/18 and 12/20: In a two-part call, a report of juveniles tipping over mobile bathrooms at a construction site and damaging area mailboxes came to TCSO deputies. Occurring in Driggs, the report described two juveniles in a flatbed pickup. After some time more damaged mailboxes were reported to TCSO deputies. Four juvenile subjects then came into the TCSO office and admitted to the vandalism and malicious injury to property. The case has been forwarded to the Teton County prosecutor.
12/21: Theft of construction materials was reported from a Victor residence. The subjects made off with various items such as a chop saw blade. A report was taken by deputies.
12/21: A UPS truck fell on its side on Packsaddle Rd. A tow truck was dispatched and recovered the vehicle. A report was taken for the accident.
12/21: A driver in Driggs blew over two times the legal limit after drawing the attention of TCSO deputies. The woman had two dogs in the car who were brought to the shelter. It was her second DUI, and her vehicle was towed away. After being released, the individual was spotted by TCSO deputies walking home and was given a courtesy ride after her spouse was unable to be reached.
12/22: A vehicle outside of Victor hit two moose who were dispatched at the scene. A report was taken for the accident, and the driver remained uninjured. The vehicle was towed away.
12/22: TCSO deputies performed a successful warrant arrest for a wanted subject out of Bonneville County. The individual was apprehended at 3:30 a.m. at a Victor residence. The individual was transferred to Bonneville County Jail after being booked by TCSO staff.
12/22: Damaged property was reported in Victor with what deputies observed to be mailboxes damaged by a snowplow. TCSO will attempt to contact the plow driver. A report was taken.
12/22: A hit-and-run was reported in Driggs when a parked vehicle with an individual inside was hit by a truck. The truck could not be located. The occupant was uninjured, but a report was taken for damage to the vehicle.
12/23: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Victor after a female individual got into a verbal altercation with her partner who was attempting to drive intoxicated. Deputies arrived and de-escalated the situation, and the individuals were separated for the night.
•••
There were 195 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 24 and December 30. Officers performed 25 traffic stops, 16 security checks of local businesses, and five public assists. There were two controlled burns. There were also 31 slide-offs, five accidents, and one DUI. There were three ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
12/24: A midnight fire was observed by a TCSO deputy who was patrolling the area. An outbuilding on a Driggs area property caught fire, and there were no injuries or other damage to the property. The fire was extinguished by Teton County Fire.
12/24: Two snowmobilers had to be evacuated from the Packsaddle area by Teton County Search and Rescue. One suffered broken ribs and was transported to TVH.
12/24: A report of a female who had violated an NCO order was taken by deputies. The female was reported to have entered property that she was barred from by court order. A report was taken.
12/25: Christmas was not merry for two occupants of a space at the Teton Valley Resort in Victor. The occupants of an employee housing unit got in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Officers performed a civil standby while the two individuals were separated. No citations were issued.
12/26: A report of a female subject striking a male subject was given to TCSO deputies, who responded to the given address, but when deputies arrived they discovered it wasn’t a valid address. Deputies tried to get in contact with the reporting party, but the phone that had been used was disconnected. Deputies found no signs of an altercation at the scene. Due to the lack of information to go on, an investigation was conducted but yielded no outcome.
12/28: Deputies responded to a report of a female making self-threats and threats of harm to others. Deputies de-escalated the situation, and the individual was given a courtesy ride to a hotel for the night.
12/28: Deputies responded to a custody dispute in Victor after the children were not transferred into the custody of the reporting party on a court-ordered date. The man involved has been referred to the courts multiple times. The situation will be figured out civilly between the two parties.
12/28: A moose was hit outside of Victor near the Wyoming border. The moose was deceased and was removed from the roadway. No injuries to the occupants of the vehicle were reported, although the vehicle had to be towed out of the snow. A report was taken for damage.
12/28: A canoe was stolen from a Tetonia residence. No suspects have been identified yet, and a report was taken.
12/28: A driver was cited for first offense DUI by TCSO deputies outside of Victor. The driver was pulled over for failure to maintain lanes and failed field sobriety tests and blew over the legal limit. The individual was cited and released.
12/29: Another moose was struck by a vehicle near the Wyoming border outside of Victor, although the animal was uninjured and walked away. The vehicle’s radiator was damaged and the vehicle had to be towed. The occupant was uninjured, and a report was taken for the damage.
12/30: The same female subject from the 12/24 NCO violation was cited once again after attempting to enter the same property. TCSO is attempting to locate the individual.
12/30: A three-vehicle accident occurred outside of Victor after a rear-end chain reaction. Vehicle one was attempting a turn onto the roadway when vehicle two slammed on its brakes. Vehicle three then rear-ended vehicle two, which rear-ended vehicle one. One driver was cited for following too closely. A report was taken for the damage.
12/30: The sheriff’s office received a report of sexual assault that occurred from 1999-2004 at the workplace of an area business. The case was passed along to the TCSO investigative department.
12/30: A Victor hit-and-run was reported to TCSO deputies after the damage that occurred while the reporting party was away was found. Deputies determined that not enough damage occurred for a report to be taken. There will be no investigation due to the minor amount of damage.