There were 207 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 22 and January 28. Officers performed 47 traffic stops and 30 security checks of local businesses. There were four accidents, three slide-offs, three DUIs, and three ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
1/22 — The Jackson Police Department alerted the Teton County Sheriff’s Office to a series of three attempts to burglarize local pharmacies that had happened in the prior 24 hours. TCSO performed special patrols of Teton Valley pharmacies but Jackson PD later apprehended the burglar.
1/22 — There was a hit-and-run accident at Grand Targhee. The call was transferred to Teton County, Wyoming.
1/22 — The owner of a Driggs business had his ex-wife trespassed from the premises.
1/22 — A caller reported a vehicle off the road on its side south of Victor. No one was injured in the accident.
1/23 — An Ohio resident called to report that her ex-boyfriend, a valley resident, was harassing her over the phone and had found ways to message her despite her blocking his number. Officers attempted to contact the harasser but were unable to locate him.
1/23 — There was a two-vehicle accident on Cedron. A citation was issued to one driver’s father for allowing an unauthorized person to operate a vehicle.
1/23 — An AirBNB tenant called to report loose dogs in the Victor area. The caller was informed that the dogs’ owner had already been contacted.
1/23 — Two snowmachiners got stuck in a gulley in the Mahogany Creek area and became cold and wet trying to get unstuck. Search & Rescue team members responded and helped the men get out safely.
1/23 — A hotel guest requested that other guests keep it down because of the late hour, causing one of the family members to shout at him and bang on his door. He reported the incident to TCSO.
1/24 — A caller reported a missing vehicle. When officers went out looking for the SUV, they came upon evidence of a party in Tetonia that resulted in one young person receiving a DUI, one being cited for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, and three being cited for underage consumption of alcohol. The vehicle was later found in St Anthony.
1/24 — A caller reported that she was concerned about her cousin. Deputies confirmed he had no plans to hurt himself or access to weapons.
1/24 — A caller reported that her housemate had hit her during an argument over frozen pipes. Deputies made contact with the caller but there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges.
1/24 — Neighbors reported that a man had driven into a ditch and appeared to be extremely intoxicated as he tried to extricate his car. He refused a Breathalyzer and was cited for DUI and resisting and obstructing an officer.
1/25 — A woman was arrested in Driggs on three felony warrants out of Madison County. She was also cited for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and transported to Madison County Jail.
1/25 — A man was pulled over in Victor and cited for DUI, open container, and driving on a suspended license.
1/26 — A hay bale flew off a truck as it drove down the highway in Tetonia and struck a vehicle going the opposite direction, causing the driver to swerve into a ditch. Deputies caught the truck driver in Victor and took his insurance information in order to cover the damage to the car.
1/27 — Teton County, Wyoming reported a stolen vehicle that may have been at an auto shop in Driggs. Deputies checked and did not find the car there.
1/27 — A caller reported that his partner was extremely intoxicated and he wanted her to leave the house. Deputies responded and gave him a citation for domestic battery in front of a child.
1/28 — An employee at a Victor gas station reported that a man had pushed him and stood in front of him after being asked to wear a mask in the store. The assailant was charged with battery.