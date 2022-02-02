(This log includes two weeks of calls). There were 248 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 14 and January 20. Officers performed 80 traffic stops, 24 security checks of local businesses, and three public assists. There were four controlled burns. There were also seven slide-offs, five accidents, and two DUIs. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
1/14: A pair of orange off-road traction plates were lost in Teton Canyon. The call was forwarded to Teton County, WY.
1/14: A female adult was found deceased at her residence in Victor. There were no signs of foul play, and signs pointed to a medical cause of death. The call was forwarded to the Teton County Coroner who is conducting an investigation.
1/15: An intoxicated subject was taken back to his room by deputies at the Super 8 motel north of Driggs. The caller was concerned for his welfare after he had been sitting out in the cold night.
1/16: A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 31 outside of Victor. There was serious damage to both vehicles, but the occupants remained uninjured. One driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Both vehicles were towed and a report was taken.
1/17: A speeding driver was pulled over and failed field sobriety tests near 5th and Gemstone in Driggs. The 22-year-old non-resident blew over the legal limit and was cited for first offense DUI. A passenger in the vehicle was also cited for open container.
1/18: A driver who was failing to maintain lanes failed field sobriety tests after being pulled over by deputies shortly after 8:30 a.m. The Teton Valley resident blew twice the legal limit and was cited for first offense DUI. He was given a courtesy ride home from Main St. in Victor.
1/18: A one-vehicle rollover was reported outside of Victor, no injuries were sustained by the occupants and the vehicle was taken away. A report was taken for the damage.
1/18: Two vehicles were involved in a fender-bender at the high school. Deputies facilitated the exchange of information and left with no report needed.
1/18: Deputies responded to a call of two handguns missing from a vehicle near Driggs. The reporting party called back before deputies arrived and advised TCSO that the handguns had been recovered.
1/19: Deputies arrived on the scene of a CPO violation in Driggs, which required a civil standby while a male individual removed his belongings from a female’s residence. The male advised deputies that he will be leaving town and not coming back. No citations were issued.
1/19: Deputies located a suspicious vehicle at the Driggs Skate Park, which was occupied by one adult and a few juveniles. After a search of the vehicle yielded paraphernalia, the adult was cited and the juveniles were given a warning for tobacco usage.
1/20: A firearm theft was reported from a residence outside of Driggs. Deputies are currently investigating the theft.
•••
There were 262 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 21 and January 27. Officers performed 96 traffic stops, 19 security checks of local businesses, and three public assists. There were two controlled burns. There were also six slide-offs, five accidents, and one DUI. There were seven ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
1/21: A report of a domestic disturbance was responded to by TCSO when things got heated between an incorrigible juvenile and their mother. They were having a verbal disagreement about the juvenile leaving the premises, and things turned physical after the juvenile assaulted the mother. The situation de-escalated and deputies separated the two individuals for the night. The juvenile was given a Juvenile Notice (a citation, but for juveniles) for battery.
1/21: A traffic stop on Highway 33 outside of Victor yielded a warrant arrest for deputies who then took the subject into custody. He was transferred to Bonneville County.
1/22: A vehicle and a snowmobiler collided outside of Tetonia. The accident was minor, and the snowmobiler rode away, stopped, and continued on after pausing. The rider remains unidentified with limited information and no report was taken.
1/22: During a traffic stop in Driggs, TCSO deputies cited a driver with DUI after he failed field sobriety tests. The subject refused a breathalyzer test and was taken to TVH for an involuntary blood draw. The passenger and owner of the vehicle were cited for multiple charges, including felony possession of meth. The passenger was taken into custody and transferred into Jefferson County custody as Madison’s correctional facility is full.
1/23: An adult male resident was pulled over in Driggs for failure to stop at a stop sign and obscuring his license plates. A search of his vehicle resulted in a charge of felony possession of cocaine. He was transported to Madison County Jail.
1/23: A firefighter was involved in a minor accident in Driggs with another driver. The firefighter was not driving an engine at the time. A report was taken and the two parties exchanged information.
1/24: A report of a verbal altercation near Driggs required the presence of TCSO deputies during the transfer of a juvenile between a mother and a former sister-in-law. A verbal altercation occurred and was calmed by deputies who also were able to facilitate the return of the daughter.
1/25: Deputies responded to a report of harassment just outside of Driggs when the reporting party stated she felt she was being harassed by a contractor at the site of her house. The contractor thought she had broken in. Deputies determined that the reporting party had a legal right to be on the premises, and the situation was resolved.
1/25: A two-vehicle collision at the stoplight in Driggs involved an off-duty Teton County, WY deputy, and a resident. The deputy was driving a patrol car and both vehicles had minor damage. There were no injuries, a report was taken, information was exchanged.