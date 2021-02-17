There were 201 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 5 and February 11. Officers performed 33 traffic stops and 15 security checks of local businesses. There were nine accidents, 19 slide-offs, one DUI, and two ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
2/5 — A man reported that a woman stopped him while he was driving through Victor and began yelling at him because he was driving too fast. Deputies located and spoke with both parties and did not issue any citations.
2/5 — A woman reported that she had been assaulted at a residence. Deputies responded and determined both parties were intoxicated. They were separated for the evening and no charges were made.
2/5 — A cashier at Broulim’s reported intercepting a counterfeit $100 bill. Officer checked the bill and confirmed that it was actually legitimate.
2/6 — A man was recorded doing inappropriate behavior by someone on the internet, who then threatened to send the video to his friends or family unless he paid. The sheriff’s office advised him there wasn’t much that could be done about it and that he should be more cautious in the future.
2/6 — There was a one-vehicle rollover in Victor. The vehicle had to be towed.
2/6 — There was a two-vehicle accident in Tetonia when one car rear-ended another. Idaho State Police took the report.
2/6 — A car slid off the road in Victor. It was successfully pulled back onto the road but when a deputy made contact with the driver he detected the odor of marijuana. The driver was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
2/7 — There was a one-vehicle rollover south of Driggs. One occupant was transported to Teton Valley Hospital and the vehicle was towed.
2/7 — A caller wanted it documented that his neighbor had made threats against his dog.
2/8 — Officers assisted the Department of Health and Welfare by being present during an interview about an allegation of child abuse. A parent was later cited for battery of a juvenile and the child was removed from the home due to safety concerns and placed in foster care.
2/8 — A Driggs resident was pulled over in town for driving recklessly. The driver failed field sobriety tests and was booked and released for DUI. He was given a courtesy ride home.
2/9 — A Tetonia resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation after an original charge of DUI and transported to Madison County Jail.
2/9 — Teton High staff reported that a juvenile had been found to be in possession of a controlled substance at school. The juvenile was issued a notice for possession and paraphernalia.
2/9 — A Tetonia resident reported that someone appeared to be prowling around in the vicinity of the house. Deputies searched the area and did not locate any suspicious individuals.
2/10 — A juvenile was cited for possession of alcohol at school. The child’s parents were advised.
2/10 — A Driggs caller reported neighborhood kids who were fighting outside. Deputies arrived and spoke with the two kids, who said they were play-fighting.
2/10 — A caller reported that she had made an arrangement from out of state for an individual to view her home, and that the individual had never left the house. The squatter was located and cited for trespassing.
2/11 — A Victor property owner wanted it documented that possible trespassing had occurred in the area, in case it happened again.
2/11 — A caller made a delayed report of an unknown middle aged man who had shoved a juvenile at Broulim’s, apparently about mask usage. The assault is under investigation.
2/11 — One person spat on another outside of a business in Driggs. The incident is under investigation.