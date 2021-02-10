There were 209 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 29 and February 4. Officers performed 46 traffic stops and 18 security checks of local businesses. There were 7 accidents, 9 slide-offs, zero DUIs, and 3 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
1/29 — Over the course of the day, there were three separate incidents in which vehicles collided with deer. No occupants were injured, and no vehicular damage was severe, but none of the deer survived.
1/30 — A female caller was in distress and screaming for help before the 911 call was dropped. Deputies were able to locate her walking along a roadway. A male individual was located, and taken into custody. He is charged with domestic battery, DUI, and interference with an emergency call.
1/30 — A caller reported that while he was outside shoveling snow on his property, a dog ran up to him. He attempted to shoo the dog away, but was unsuccessful, at which point the dog’s owner arrived and made aggressive and threatening statements to the RP. Deputies made contact with both parties, and they agreed to keep their interactions civil.
1/30 — During a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle, deputies detected the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol. The driver, who was underage, was cited for possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
1/31 — A caller reported that a vehicle had struck his parked snowmobile trailer and then sped off. Deputies located the driver (a juvenile) who was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving too fast for conditions. The juvenile was also advised that it is, in fact, illegal to leave the scene of an accident.
2/1 — Dispatch received a call for a grease fire in a residence. Fortunately, resourceful neighbors were able to extinguish the blaze before the fire department arrived.
2/1 — Two females got into a physical altercation over a dog. When deputies investigated, they determined that it was a situation of mutual combat and there was no primary aggressor. The parties agreed to apologize and work out further differences in a civil manner. No charges were issued.
2/2 — A caller reported two dogs attacking a doe, who was injured by the animals. The caller provided descriptions of the two canine offenders, but by the time deputies arrived, they had run off. The case is under investigation; the owner will likely receive a citation, as allowing dogs to harass wildlife is a citable offense in Idaho.
2/3 — Employees at a local gas station reported a customer harassing them and making threatening statements. Based on the customer’s threats of physical violence against employees, the case is under investigation. Deputies are utilizing security footage to confirm the suspect’s identity.
2/4 — A delayed report of domestic battery was made at the Sheriff’s Office. The case is under investigation.