There were 280 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 26 and December 2. Officers performed 134 traffic stops, 27 security checks of local businesses, and 3 public assists. There were no slide-offs, two accidents, and one DUI. There was one ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
11/26 — TCSO deputies responded to a house that had been vandalized on E Howard Ave. in Driggs. The house had been egged by the perpetrators. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
11/26 — Deputies traveling along Hwy 33 south of Victor stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation, and upon interacting with the driver, found enough cause to perform a field sobriety test in which the driver failed. The subject was then taken into custody and was unable to be bonded out, which resulted in a trip to Madison County where he was released after arraignment.
11/27 — A woman alerted TCSO deputies to Ace Hardware where her vehicle had been broken into and robbed. The reporting party stated she lost $120 cash and a bottle of prescription medication. The vehicle had been illegally broken into. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
11/27 — A two-vehicle accident that occurred near the airport was reported to deputies who arrived on the scene shortly after. No injuries occurred and one driver was cited for failure to yield. A report was taken for damage to both vehicles.
11/27 — A suspicious vehicle was reported near the Teton County Courthouse where deputies found two occupants engaging in some illicit activity. The deputy had probable cause to search the vehicle and found a controlled substance, which both individuals were cited for.
11/28 — During a security check of a local business, deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle parked near Cirque Street in Driggs. The vehicle was occupied by four juvenile individuals, and the deputy noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a controlled substance. All four juveniles were given a Juvenile Petition, which is a citation for juveniles, and were released to the custody of their displeased parents.
11/29 — A reporting party located in Victor advised TCSO deputies that their Coinbase account was hacked. Coinbase is a website where cryptocurrencies are stored and accounted for. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
11/30 — A Tetonia man was taken off the premises of a Tetonia residence in which he had a no-contact order issued. The subject was located by TCSO deputies and taken into custody. He was then released on his own recognizance.
11/30 — A Victor man was reported to be illegally dumping trash in a private dumpster. The subject was identified via information located on the trash. No citation has been issued yet, although the subject did come and remove the trash he dumped.
12/2 — An aggressive customer was trespassed by TCSO deputies from Broulim’s after hurling verbal abuse towards employees of the county’s only supermarket. It was not the first time that this individual has been a problem at Broulim’s.
12/2 — Late last Thursday night four juvenile individuals were leaving the high school when the vehicle they were traveling in rolled over on THS property. The car was subsequently flipped back over and towed. No report was taken as the incident occurred on THS property, although the principal was notified.