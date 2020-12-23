There were 188 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 11 and December 17. Officers performed 18 traffic stops and 39 security checks of local businesses. There were six accidents, six slide-offs, zero DUIs, and four ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
12/11 — There was a two-vehicle accident on the highway north of Victor. One driver was cited for failure to maintain liability insurance and given a warning for driving too fast for the conditions.
12/11 — There was a two-vehicle accident in Driggs. One driver was cited for following too closely.
12/11 — The hospital reported a juvenile who had been bitten by a dog. The dog’s owner was notified and the dog’s vaccination records were collected.
12/11 — There was a fight at the middle school. The parents of the involved kids decided they would speak to the school before involving law enforcement.
12/12 — An older man grabbed a juvenile female inappropriately at a Driggs business and tried to record a video of her. He was identified and taken into custody for sexual battery, inappropriate touching, and dissemination of sexual material involving a minor. The case is still under investigation.
12/12 — A Driggs caller reported kids riding snowmobiles across a property that had been clearly marked for no motorized vehicles. The kids were identified and their parents were notified of the complaint.
12/12 — There was a report of an injured buck on Ski Hill Road near 5th Street. Deputies were unable to locate the deer.
12/12 — There was a vehicle vs. moose collision near Teton Pass. The moose was severely injured and had to be dispatched.
12/12 — At 11 p.m. juveniles opened the door of a Driggs residence, yelled profanities, and ran off. Deputies were unable to locate the hoodlums.
12/13 — There was a vehicle vs. deer collision in Tetonia.
12/13 — There was a report of two vicious dogs roaming a neighborhood outside Victor. Deputies were able to determine who owned the dogs. Follow-up action has been taken.
12/13 — A caller informed the sheriff’s office that he may have inadvertently violated a no contact owner because his ex-girlfriend had come to his house and had a verbal altercation with him. He was told that he had not violated his NCO and the incident was documented.
12/14 — There was a report of an older man harassing young people for not wearing masks in Broulim’s. Investigators are reviewing the security camera footage to identify the man.
12/15 — The City of Victor reported receiving complaints about a local business that wasn’t enforcing the city’s mask ordinance. A deputy went to the business and dropped off several boxes of complimentary masks to be given out, and also provided two patrons with masks during his visit.
12/15 — There was a two-vehicle accident in Tetonia. Both vehicles were towed and one driver was cited for traveling at a speed greater than reasonable for conditions.
12/15 — A caller reported seeing a possible accident north of Victor when one car drifted into the other lane and caused traffic to stop momentarily. The sheriff’s office received no further reports of an accident.
12/15 — A caller reported that after work she found an unwanted gift that had been left in her car and made her uncomfortable. The person who left the item was identified and cited for second degree stalking.
12/17 — A landlord requested to have a person who was helping tenants plow their driveway trespassed but was informed that as long as the tenants wanted the person on the property, there could be no trespass notice. The landlord then went to the house and moved all the snow back onto the driveway and damaged one of the tenant’s vehicles in the process. Charges for property damage are pending.
12/17 — A caller advised that a family member was making suicidal comments and requested a welfare check on him. Officers responded and the man was voluntarily transported to the hospital for an evaluation, then to the Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls.